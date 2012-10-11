FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services loan 'CCC+'
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services loan 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Kennesaw, Ga.-based Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services (Brand) 
plans to issue a new $325 million senior secured second-lien credit facility. 
     -- Brand will use this, along with the previously announced first-lien 
term loan and existing cash, to refinance all of its existing debt.
     -- We are assigning our issue-level rating of 'CCC+' to the company's 
proposed $325 million second-lien term loan facility.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for Brand's leverage to 
improve to about 6x over the next 12 months and that the financing will be 
completed.


Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC+' issue 
rating and '6' recovery rating (indicating our expectation of negligiblerecovery in the event of payment default) to Brand Energy & 
Infrastructure Services' proposed $325 million second-lien term loan. Our 'B' 
corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Brand remain unchanged.

At the same time we revised our recovery rating on the proposed first-lien 
term loan and revolving credit facility to '3' from '4' as a result of a 
greater pledge to the first-lien lenders from the company's Canadian 
subsidiary (Aluma Systems Inc., which is now a borrower under a $150 million 
first-lien term loan tranche). The '3' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. Brand is the borrower of the 
proposed first-lien $75 million revolver and first-lien $550 million term loan 
facility. The 'B' issue-level ratings on all these facilities remain 
unchanged. Our 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating (very high recovery 
of 90%-100%) on Brand's $50 million first-lien letter-of-credit facility also 
remain unchanged.

All ratings are subject to a review of final documentation.

Rationale
The ratings on Brand reflect our view of the company's "highly leveraged" 
financial profile and "weak" business profile. The stable outlook indicates 
our expectation for sustained low double-digit EBITDA margins on slow demand 
recovery in its end-markets, our expectation leverage will fall to about 6x 
over the next 12 months, and that its proposed refinancing extends maturities 
on all of its existing debt. Our financial risk assessment reflects Brand's 
high leverage and modest cash flow generation prospects over the next two 
years, and the overall business risk assessment reflects its exposure to 
volatile end-markets and competitive pricing.

We expect Brand to remain one of the largest providers of work access (i.e., 
scaffolding) and multicraft services in North America, with customers 
primarily in the energy sector--in particular, refineries--and, to a lesser 
extent, utilities. Although some of its end markets are cyclical, maintenance 
services (roughly two-thirds of revenues) tend to be more resilient to 
recessions. Contract terms between three and five years (although customers 
can cancel these on a relatively short notice) should continue to provide some 
earnings stability. Brand also has a commercial business, which is more 
project-focused, less recurrent, and accounts for only about 8%-10% of 
revenues. 

After being delayed during the economic downturn, maintenance and plant 
turnaround activity is slowly picking up across Brand's end markets. We expect 
demand for maintenance services in Brand's energy and industrial markets to 
modestly grow, at least in line with U.S. GDP, and for pricing to remain 
competitive. Brand's EBITDA margins have been improving over the past few 
quarters after they weakened as a result of price concessions that the company 
offered in response to competitive pressures. Also, some customers delayed 
maintenance capital expenditures over the past downturn. Given some 
improvement in demand, where possible, Brand has renegotiated some of its 
contracts, which we will continue to monitor with respect to our base-case 
assumptions for its operating performance over the next two years.

Our base case scenario assumptions for Brand include:
     -- Revenue will grow at about a mid-single-digit rate for the remainder 
of 2012 and 2013 mainly as a result of business wins in 2011 in its 
petrochemical end-markets and slow economic recovery driving low growth in its 
refining- and oil sands-related end-markets. 
     -- EBITDA margins will rise by at least 100 basis points over 2011 levels 
to about 10% or more over the next two years (after incorporating ongoing 
pricing pressure), because of overall sales recovery, absent any meaningful 
contract losses or productivity losses from potentially severe weather. 
     -- Leverage will improve to about 6x or less over the next two years with 
low, but positive, free cash flow generation prospects over the cycle.

We view Brand's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, given pro forma 
leverage (including our adjustments) of more than 6.5x as of June 30, 2012, 
and our expectation for leverage to remain above 6x for the next 12 months. We 
expect some gradual improvement, although these metrics will likely remain at 
the lower end of our expectations.

For the rating, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6x or less and free 
operating cash flow (FOCF) to total debt in the low-single-digit area. The 
company's liquidity position has improved given it has extended its proposed 
revolver maturity to 2017 from February 2013. However, we believe higher 
interest expenses following the refinancing will somewhat constrain future 
cash flow generation. 


Liquidity
We believe Brand has adequate liquidity. Our assessment of Brand's liquidity 
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity, including available cash and funds 
from operations, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months;
     -- We believe net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declines 
by 15%; and 
     -- The proposed first-lien credit agreement would contain a first-lien 
net leverage covenant if the revolver is more than 50% drawn, which we do not 
expect in our base case. We expect at least 15% cushion on its first-lien net 
leverage covenant. The second-lien facility contains no financial covenants.

Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, were adequate to cover near-term uses, 
with roughly $65 million of cash (pro forma) on the balance sheet (including 
$50 million of restricted cash) and an undrawn $75 million revolving credit 
facility (matures 2017) after refinancing. Given the proposed first-lien net 
leverage ratio requirements, Brand's access to its revolver is no longer 
limited to 50% of the $75 million facility, minus outstanding letters of 
credit. 

Despite higher interest expenses following the refinancing, we do incorporate 
benefit to cash flow from meaningful interest expense savings following the 
rolloff of $525 million of swaps earlier this year and another swap maturity 
in February 2013. We expect uses of liquidity over the next 12 months to 
include approximately $30 million to $40 million in capital expenditures (net 
of proceeds from used equipment) and roughly $20 million to $25 million in 
working capital.

We believe the proposed refinancing of Brand's existing capital structure has 
improved financial flexibility by extending debt maturities beyond 2015. 

Recovery Analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Brand to be 
published on RatingsDirect after this report. 

Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation for improved financial flexibility 
given that Brand is extending the maturity on all its existing debt. Also, 
over the next 12 months we expect Brand to sustain recent improvements in 
EBITDA margins, given its recent ability to mitigate pricing pressures. 
Leverage should improve toward 6x, assuming industry activity picks up to 
historical levels, which is likely because customers can only generally delay 
maintenance work temporarily. 

We could consider a downgrade if the proposed transaction does not close or if 
we believe Brand would not reduce leverage toward 6x or less because of 
renewed pressure on EBITDA margins, leaving it vulnerable to eventual 
refinancing risks. A downgrade also could occur if Brand's liquidity profile 
deteriorates on end-markets that are weaker than we expect for a prolonged 
period, leading to customers delaying maintenance work over the near term, or 
if Brand loses maintenance projects altogether. 

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given our expectations for 
company's financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged. Following the 
recent refinancing of Brand's second-lien debt, we believe the increased 
likelihood that leverage will remain about 5x or less would be a significant 
factor for any positive rating action on the company over the next year.  


Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services
 Corporate Credit Rating                       B/Stable/--   

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services
 Senior Secured LOC loan                       BB-     
   Recovery Rating                             1       
 Senior Secured Second Lien                    CCC+        
   Recovery Rating                             6           

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Revised
                                               To                   From
 Senior Secured Revolver, First Lien           B                    B
   Recovery Rating                             3                    4

New Rating

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services
 Senior Secured
  US$325 mil sr secd 2nd lien term due 2019    CCC+     
   Recovery Rating                             6         

Aluma Systems Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$150 mil 1st lien term bank ln due 2018    B       
   Recovery Rating                             3  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
