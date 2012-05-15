S&P's Preferred Proppants sr secd 'B+' rtg remains unchanged

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 15 (Reuters) - NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its senior secured rating on Preferred Proppants LLC (B+/Stable/--) is unchanged following the firm's announcement that it is seeking to increase the its senior secured revolving credit facility to $60 million from $30 million. The issue level rating on the revolving credit facility and the company's senior secured term loans will remain unchanged at 'B+' and the recovery rating will remain at '3', indicating that investors can expect to receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Radnor, Pa.-based Preferred Proppants mines sand for use as proppants in hydraulic fracturing. The 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects our view of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and business risk profile as "fair." We expect that the company's credit metrics will continue to improve as recent capacity expansions become fully accretive to earnings, with 2012 revenues supported by the company's fully contracted position for both price and volumes. We believe this will help to offset Preferred's exposure to changing market dynamics in the sand industry, which includes intensifying competition as a result of an influx of new entrants and significant capacity expansion coming online over the next 12 months, combined with somewhat weaker demand for certain types of sand products as drilling activity slows in response to low natural gas prices. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012 -- Recovery Report: Preferred Proppants LLC's Recovery Rating Profile, March 30, 2012 -- Preferred Proppants LLC, March 30, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Preferred Proppants LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)