S&P's Preferred Proppants sr secd 'B+' rtg remains unchanged
May 15, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

S&P's Preferred Proppants sr secd 'B+' rtg remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 15 (Reuters) - 	
 
 
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
said today that its senior secured rating on Preferred Proppants LLC 	
(B+/Stable/--) is unchanged following the firm's announcement that it is 	
seeking to increase the its senior secured revolving credit facility to $60 	
million from $30 million. The issue level rating on the revolving credit 	
facility and the company's senior secured term loans will remain unchanged at 	
'B+' and the recovery rating will remain at '3', indicating that investors can 	
expect to receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default.	
	
Radnor, Pa.-based Preferred Proppants mines sand for use as proppants in 	
hydraulic fracturing. The 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects our view of 	
the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and business risk profile 	
as "fair." We expect that the company's credit metrics will continue to 	
improve as recent capacity expansions become fully accretive to earnings, with 	
2012 revenues supported by the company's fully contracted position for both 	
price and volumes. We believe this will help to offset Preferred's exposure to 	
changing market dynamics in the sand industry, which includes intensifying 	
competition as a result of an influx of new entrants and significant capacity 	
expansion coming online over the next 12 months, combined with somewhat weaker 	
demand for certain types of sand products as drilling activity slows in 	
response to low natural gas prices. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To 	
Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012	
     -- Recovery Report: Preferred Proppants LLC's Recovery Rating Profile, 	
March 30, 2012	
     -- Preferred Proppants LLC, March 30, 2012	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Preferred Proppants LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating          B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                   B+	
   Recovery Rating                3	
	
	
 	
	
	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

