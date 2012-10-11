TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish deals

OVERVIEW -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term sovereign ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/Negative/A-3' from 'BBB+/Negative/A-2'. -- Under our nonsovereign ratings criteria, the highest rating we would assign to a structured finance transaction is six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in which the securitized assets are located. -- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish securitizations. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish securitizations. Specifically, we have: -- Lowered our ratings on 63 tranches in 51 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions; -- Lowered our ratings on 37 tranches in 23 small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions; -- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five tranches in three SME CLO transactions; -- Lowered our ratings on nine tranches in eight asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions; and -- Lowered our ratings on two tranches in two Spanish collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- List Of Spanish Structured Finance Rating Actions Following Sovereign Downgrade--Oct. 11, 2012, Oct. 11, 2012 -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011