TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish deals
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term sovereign 
ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/Negative/A-3' from 
'BBB+/Negative/A-2'.
     -- Under our nonsovereign ratings criteria, the highest rating we would 
assign to a structured finance transaction is six notches above the 
investment-grade rating on the country in which the securitized assets are 
located. 
     -- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on 116 tranches in 87 
Spanish securitizations. 

  
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today took various credit rating actions on 116 tranches in 87 Spanish 
securitizations. 

Specifically, we have: 
     -- Lowered our ratings on 63 tranches in 51 residential mortgage-backed 
securities (RMBS) transactions;
     -- Lowered our ratings on 37 tranches in 23 small and midsize enterprise 
(SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions;
     -- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five tranches 
in three SME CLO transactions;
     -- Lowered our ratings on nine tranches in eight asset-backed securities 
(ABS) transactions; and
     -- Lowered our ratings on two tranches in two Spanish collateralized debt 
obligation (CDO) transactions.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 

     -- List Of Spanish Structured Finance Rating Actions Following Sovereign 
Downgrade--Oct. 11, 2012, Oct. 11, 2012
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
