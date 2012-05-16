FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts NGPL PipeCo LLC ratings to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC's debt
leverage remains 	
high due to a cash flow profile that remains under pressure because of falling 	
natural gas prices and reduced transportation rates on portions of its system.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on NGPL to 'B+' from 'BB-' 	
and removing the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We are also lowering our rating on the company's senior unsecured 	
notes and preliminary term loan rating to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removing them 	
from CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects that despite weak market 	
conditions, cash flows and debt leverage will likely remain in a relative 	
narrow band.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit and senior debt ratings on Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo 	
LLC (NGPL) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where 	
they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' rating and a '3' recovery rating to the 	
company's pending up to $600 million senior secured note issuance. The '3' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. We expect the existing senior unsecured notes 	
due 2017 and 2037 to ultimately be secured on a pari passu basis with the 	
proposed notes, term loan, and revolving credit facility.	
	
In addition, we lowered our preliminary term loan rating to 'B+' from 'BB-' 	
and removed the rating from Negative CreditWatch. The preliminary '3' recovery 	
rating remains unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
We base the downgrade on our expectation that NGPL's cash flow profile will 	
remain weak and its debt leverage that will be slightly higher than previously 	
expected as natural gas market conditions continue to soften. We expect debt 	
to EBITDA to be about 7.5x in 2012 (which is slightly higher than our December 	
2011 expectation of above 6.5x). The company's cash flows continue to be under 	
pressure due to reduced transportation rates on portions of its pipeline 	
system and less fuel retention, low natural gas prices, and limited price 	
volatility. We expect this environment to persist through at least 2012 and 	
2013 due to excess Mid-Continent gas supplies and limited opportunities to 	
take advantage of regional pricing differences. In addition, we lowered our 	
natural gas price assumptions on April 18, 2012, to $2.00 per million Btu 	
(mmBtu) for 2012 and $2.75 per mmBtu for 2013 (see related criteria and 	
research section). We think NGPL's commodity gas sales and services activities 	
will continue to be negatively affected by this pricing environment.	
	
NGPL's refinancing risk was not a factor in the downgrade. The company is 	
raising sufficient capital, in our view, to fund its April 16, 2012, tender 	
offer to purchase its $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes due December 	
2012 (about 40% of total debt). Funds will be obtained from NGPL's pending up 	
to $600 million issuance of senior notes, a term loan of up to $750 million, 	
and cash on-hand and new equity contributions from its sponsors. NGPL will 	
also put in place a new $75 million revolving credit facility which will 	
replace its existing facility. In addition, NGPL's sponsors are contributing 	
$550 million of cash to repay Myria Acquisition LLC's (Myria; an unrated 	
consortium of investors that owns 80% of NGPL) bank loan and swap breakage 	
costs, which reduces the need for NGPL to distribute monies to Myria and 	
instead could repay its own debt with excess free cash flow.	
	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on NGPL on the company's stand-alone 	
credit quality. The rating does not address any credit risks of its 	
shareholders. Myria owns 80% of NGPL and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; 	
BB/Stable/--) owns 20%. In Standard & Poor's opinion, NGPL is bankruptcy 	
remote from its owners because near-unanimous consent is required for a NGPL 	
bankruptcy filing and unanimous shareholder approval is required for all major 	
operating decisions. However, KMI's operational and managerial support, 	
available through a 15-year operating contract, is a factor when we analyze 	
NGPL's operations. As of March 31, 2012, NGPL had about $3 billion of reported 	
debt.	
	
The stand-alone rating on NGPL reflects its "strong" business profile, 	
somewhat offset by its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our 	
criteria. Standard & Poor's views the steady cash flows from firm contracts 	
for storage services as an important element that underpins credit quality. 	
NGPL's abundant storage capacity, which is not experiencing cash flow weakness 	
following the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) settlement, is 	
significantly larger than other gas pipelines in the Mid-Continent region and 	
somewhat enhances its competitive position. NGPL's transportation services are 	
also in demand, with volumes solid on most of its system. However, lower 	
recontracting rates (the weighted average remaining contract life is nearly 	
two years for transportation and slightly less than three years for storage) 	
is leading to somewhat eroding cash flows due to the FERC settlement and as 	
contracts roll off as a result of substantial competition in several delivery 	
markets. The FERC settlement, with the first full-year impact to be reflected 	
as of June 30, 2012, has reduced storage and transportation revenues as well 	
as the amount of gas retained for commodity gas sales across the NGPL system.	
	
Volumes and rates on NGPL's Louisiana transportation line (Louisiana to Texas) 	
are experiencing the most pressure due to weak basis spreads, albeit further 	
material weakness of basis spreads on this line is limited due to their low 	
level. Volumes on the Amarillo and Gulf Coast transportation lines remain 	
steady as they move up to the Chicago area, with investment-grade utilities 	
and gas local distribution companies the majority of shippers and 	
recontracting at similar rates and volumes.. We project rates for NGPL's 	
transportation lines at or near current levels so a slight further reduction 	
would not notably alter our view of NGPL's credit quality. We expect the 	
company to continue to face recontracting risk in the near term because energy 	
trading and marketing companies, which are opportunistic in nature and are 	
being hurt by low gas prices and regional price differentials, hold a 	
meaningful amount of NGPL's capacity. Low natural gas prices and volatility 	
continue to draw down cash flows on NGPL's operational sales activities, most 	
notably the value of the gas it retains for sale (though it has hedged a 	
meaningful amount in the near term) and short-term services such as line 	
packing and cushion gas sales. However, further cash flow weakness in these 	
business segments is limited due to low gas prices and little volatility.	
	
We view the company's financial profile as highly leveraged, reflecting weak 	
cash flow and high debt leverage metrics. In 2012, we expect debt to EBITDA to 	
be about 7.5x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x. NGPL's transportation 	
rates and the level and volatility of natural gas prices strongly influence 	
the company's cash flows and resulting debt leverage. We expect the company to 	
repay borrowings on its term loan rather than paying a dividend with its free 	
cash flow, which could lead to an improvement in debt leverage. While a 	
material improvement in debt leverage may take a few years, we think this step 	
alleviates some near-term pressure and signals a commitment to maintaining the 	
balance sheet. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view NGPL's overall liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. 	
This assessment reflects the company's $1.25 billion debt maturity in December 	
2012. Upon refinancing of these December 2012 notes via the tender offer, 	
proceeds of which will in part be sourced from the pending senior notes 	
issuance, we would expect to revise the liquidity descriptor to "adequate." 	
Upon refinancing, we project liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 2x in 	
2012, with a decline in this ratio to slightly less than 1.5x in early 2013 	
due to a sizable $58 million storage optimization project. We expect cash 	
sources in 2012 will consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) of about 	
$150 million. We have not included $74 million of availability under the 	
company's $75 million revolving credit facility in our analysis because we 	
expect the revolver's financial covenant to lack meaningful cushion in 2012. 	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's consolidated leverage ratio ($3 billion of debt to 	
$451 million of trailing-12-months' EBITDA) was 6.57x relative to its covenant 	
of 6.75x (albeit this will be increased to 9.75x in the new revolving credit 	
facility). Cash uses consist of capital requirements and mandatory term loan 	
debt amortization of about $85 million. The term loan includes a 60% cash 	
sweep obligation so we expect the company to use the majority of remaining 	
free cash flow, after capital expenditures and term loan debt amortization, to 	
reduce term loan borrowings. Other potential cash uses, such as working 	
capital needs and collateral-posting requirements, are not significant.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NGPL published 	
Jan. 31, 2012 on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects that despite weak market conditions, cash 	
flows and debt leverage will likely remain in a relative narrow band. Although 	
the ratings take into account the current reduced level of transportation 	
rates and natural gas prices, we could lower the ratings further if market 	
conditions and key credit measures notably deteriorate. Specifically, EBITDA 	
interest coverage of less than 1.5x and debt to EBITDA above 8x due to 	
prolonged weakness in market conditions could warrant a lower rating. We do 	
not expect to raise the rating unless we see a material change in the 	
company's financial risk profile. We could raise the rating if key credit 	
metrics improve, such that the company sustains debt to EBITDA at less than 	
6.5x, which it could achieve via a reduction in term loan borrowings or 	
slightly improved EBITDA levels.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 	
Industry, April 18, 2012	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Lowered	
                                To                    From	
	
NGPL PipeCo LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating        B+/Stable/--          BB-/Watch Neg/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
NGPL PipeCo LLC	
 Senior Secured Notes           B+                    	
   Recovery Rating              3                     	
	
Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                To                    From	
NGPL PipeCo LLC	
 Senior Unsecured Notes         B+                    BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating              3                     3	
 Senior Secured Term Loan       B+(prelim)            BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating              3(prelim)             3(prelim)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

