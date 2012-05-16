TEXT-Fitch affirms BNP Paribas InstiCash

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR's 'AAAmmf' rating. The Luxembourg-domiciled money market fund is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM). KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers for the affirmation are: -- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification. -- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks. -- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent with funds' shareholders profile and concentration. -- The capabilities and resources of BNPP AM as asset manager. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund limits its exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. As at 3 May 2012, almost 90% of the fund's issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of 'F1+', or equivalent. At the same date and more generally over the past year, the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. MATURITY PROFILE The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf' by maintaining its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 60 days and 120 days, respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days or less. At early-May, the WAM and WAL of the fund were below 40 days. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through investment restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain at least 10% of assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. PARENT EXPOSURE Exposure to the BNP Paribas group, the fund's ultimate parent, is currently at 4.1% on an unsecured basis, with maturities below three months. Fitch notes that the fund's current and target unsecured exposures to BNP Paribas are outside the agency's 'AAAmmf' criteria, which call for unsecured exposures under one month. However, this is mitigated by the fact that BNP Paribas is among Europe's most highly rated banks ('A+'/Stable/'F1+', with a Viability Rating of 'a+' and a Support Rating Floor of 'A+') and that all transactions are executed at arm's length through the asset manager's central dealing desk. The fund's secured exposure to BNP Paribas via repurchase agreement is maintained within Fitch's guidelines. Overall, Fitch notes that relative to BNP Paribas' overall funding profile, the fund is not a significant short-term funding provider to its parent. FUND OBJECTIVES The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity, while providing a competitive level of return. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in high-quality money market instruments and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial papers, sovereign bonds and notes, and repurchase agreements. INVESTMENT ADVISOR BNPP AM, the fund's investment manager, is part of BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management business line of BNP Paribas. BNPP IP's Asset Manager Rating was affirmed at 'M2+' on 12 April 2012. At end-December 2011, it was managing approximately EUR492bn of assets globally, of which about 17% were money market assets. Fitch views BNP Paribas and BNPP AM's investment management capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the fund. BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled umbrella SICAV BNP Paribas InstiCash, an investment company pursuant to the UCITS regulation, and had total assets of EUR12.7bn as at 3 May 2012. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below. To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the fund manager and the fund administrator, and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. Surveillance data for this fund is available at www.fitchratings.com/FAM > "Surveillance". (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)