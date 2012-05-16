FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Protective Life Corp notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Protective Life Corp notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Protective Life Corp.'s issuance of 250
million notes due in 2042. Protective will use the proceeds along with cash on
and or its existing credit facility to redeem a portion of its callable hybrid
securities. Because this is simply a replacement of the current hybrid
securities at more favorable terms, we still view the current securities as
hybrid securities and give them intermediate equity content treatment. On a
pro-forma basis, we expect fixed-charge coverage to be more than 9x (more than
expectations at the current rating level), and management to lower leverage to
about 30% following the implementation of ASU No. 2010-26, which provided more
restrictive guidelines when deferring acquisition costs.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Protective Life Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                  A-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
Protective Life Corp.	
 $250 Mil. Subordinated Notes                BBB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.