FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Cardinal Health proposed notes 'A-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Cardinal Health proposed notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 16 -  -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' issue-level rating to Dublin, Ohio-based distributor Cardinal Health
Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued in two tranches of
$250 million each, maturing in 2017 and 2022. The notes will rank equally with
the company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. We expect the
company to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repay its $206 million of
5.65% notes due June 15, 2012 and repay a portion of its $302 million of 5.5%
notes due 2013, and for general corporate purposes. We expect the offering will
not meaningfully alter Cardinal Health's credit metrics, which include total
adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect debt leverage to
remain fairly consistent with the company's 'modest' financial risk profile
(partially defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2x).	
	
The ratings on Cardinal Health Inc. reflect the company's "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The ratings also 	
reflect our expectations for low-single-digit organic revenue growth, stable 	
to improving margins, and substantial cash flow. Our revenue growth 	
assumptions are largely in line with our expectations for the industry, as the 	
transition from branded to generic drugs will pressure revenues. However, 	
Cardinal Health's acquisitions should supplement organic revenue growth. We 	
have projected a 10-basis-point improvement in EBITDA margin over the next two 	
years, largely because of the conversion to more profitable generic drugs. Our 	
base case expectations incorporate Cardinal Health's settlement with the Drug 	
Enforcement Agency regarding its Lakeland distribution center, which was 	
announced on May 15, 2012.	
	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Cardinal Health Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating   A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Cardinal Health Inc.	
 Senior unsecured notes    A-

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.