TEXT-Fitch affirms Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.'s (Arauco) 'BBB+' foreign and local IDRs as well as its 'AA (cl)' national scale rating. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' foreign currency IDR of its Argentine operating subsidiary, Alto Parana S.A. A list of related rating actions follows at the end of this release. Arauco's ratings are supported by its strong business position and financial profile. The company is the second largest market pulp company in the world and has one of the lowest cost structures in the industry, which allows it to generate strong operating cash flows during market downturns. Arauco's competitive cost advantage is viewed to be sustainable due to its productive forest plantations. The company's forestry advantages are further enhanced by its modern production equipment, energy self-sufficiency, and low transportation costs due to the close proximity of its plantations, mills, and ports. Arauco generated $1.165 billion of EBITDA on $4.4 billion of sales during 2011. This compares with sales of $3.8 billion in 2010 and $1.292 billion in EBITDA. The 2010 figures do not include $114 million of net insurance proceeds related to business interruption as a result of the earthquake and tsunami. Cash flow from operations (CFFO) declined at a similar pace, falling to $982 million in 2011 from $1.137 billion. Volumes were significantly higher during 2011, as Arauco's production levels rebounded following the earthquake and tsunami that shuttered some of its production plants during 2010, but very weak pulp prices during the second half of the year led to a sharp decline in margins. The company is in a comfortable liquidity position. Arauco had $3.228 billion of total debt and $315 million of cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2011 and faced debt amortizations of $259 million during 2012 and $396 million during 2013. To refinance these obligations and fund general activities the company issued a $500 million note during January 2012. Arauco's net debt grew by $482 million during 2011 primarily due to $717 million of investments and capital expenditures. About $242 million of this figure was for a capital contribution to Montes del Plata, a joint venture with Stora Enso Oyj. This joint venture is constructing a port and a pulp mill in Uruguay that will have an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons per year (mtpy). The aforementioned softening of the pulp market and Arauco's investments in Montes del Plata led to credit protection measures that are weaker than the company's five year historical average ratios. Arauco's total debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.8x during 2011, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.5x. Between 2006 and 2010, Arauco's average net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.3x, while its average total debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.7x. Fitch projects that Arauco's EBITDA will likely decline to about $1.050 billion during 2012, primarily as a result of low pulp prices, which is a result of weak demand in Europe and excess paper capacity in China that has resulted in poor profitability for Chinese paper producers. Arauco's investments are likely to be in the range of $750 million to $900 million, which should result in a negative free cash flow after dividends of about $200 million. As a consequence, Fitch projects that Arauco's total debt/EBITDA ratio will increase to about 3.3x during 2012, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio will rise to around 3.0x. During Sept 2011, Montes del Plata entered into a $454 million IDB loan agreement and a $900 million export credit agency agreement. Only $335 million of these loan amounts was drawn by Montes del Plata by the end of 2011; the majority will be drawn during 2012, as Montes del Plata intends to finish construction of its pulp mill and related port by the first half of 2013. Including the 50% of this debt that Arauco severally guarantees, Fitch's projected adjusted total debt/EBITDA ratio for Arauco should rise to about 3.8x during 2012 from 2.9x during 2011, while its adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio should increase to 3.5x from 2.6x. Arauco's leverage is projected by Fitch to remain above average historical levels through the end of 2013 and possibility throughout 2014. Pulp prices are not expected to rebound dramatically in the next couple of years due to about 5 million tons of new capacity that will be added within Latin America. The projects in addition to Montes del Plata include Eldorado (1.5 mpty with an expected startup at the end of 2012 ) and Maranhao (1.5 mtpy due 2013). Of these projects, the Eldorado hardwood pulp project in Brazil could be the most disruptive for the market, as the company is a new entrant in the market and doesn't have established long-term relationships or supply agreements. As Eldorado seeks to generate sales to achieve economies of scale, it is expected to sharply discount its pulp prices. A key credit consideration that continues to support Arauco's ratings despite weakness in the pulp cycle is its significant forestry holdings. The company owns about 1.7 million hectares of land throughout Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Forest plantations have been developed on about 1.0 million of this land. While the company doesn't intend to monetize them, the value of the land and biological assets is about $4.6 billion. A change in management's philosophy to maintaining a strong capital structure could result in a negative rating action. A prolonged downturn in pulp prices that would result in a material weakening of the company's capital structure could also lead to a downgrade or Rating Outlook of Negative. An upgrade is not likely in the near term due to the weak pulp market and uncertainty about the timing of several potential new pulp mills in Latin America beyond the aforementioned. Fitch affirms Arauco's ratings as follows: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --National Scale at 'AA(cl)'; --Senior unsecured Chilean peso denominated bond lines and the bonds issued through those programs at 'AA (cl)'. Fitch affirms Alto Parana's ratings as follows: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017 at 'BBB+'; The Rating Outlook for both Arauco and Alto Parana S.A. is Stable. Alto Parana's notes have been fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Arauco. The rating of Alto Parana is being linked to that of Arauco through Fitch's parent and subsidiary methodology. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)