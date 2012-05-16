FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Zimmer Holdings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' issue-level rating to Warsaw, Ind.-based orthopedic products maker Zimmer
Holdings Inc.'s $1.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
maturing May 9, 2017. At the same time, we withdrew our 'A-' senior unsecured
debt rating on the company's $1.35 billion revolving credit facility (set to
mature on Nov. 30, 2012), which was replaced. The new revolver will include a 3x
maximum leverage covenant but will not include an interest coverage covenant as
did the previous revolver.	
	
The rating on Zimmer reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile, which is a function of its leading market positions, offset by 	
product concentration. The rating also reflects the company's "minimal" 	
financial risk profile, given Zimmer's conservative financial policies and 	
strong credit metrics. We expect roughly 3% constant currency revenue growth 	
in 2012, in line with our mid-single-digit 2012 growth expectations for the 	
orthopedic device manufacturers. Our projections assume a 1%-2% price decline 	
in 2012 and beyond, offset by volume growth and some market-share gain. We 	
expect pricing pressures to reduce margins slightly in 2012, and the 2.3% new 	
medical device will create a further headwind in 2013. We believe cost-saving 	
initiatives and higher volumes, in part from the recovering economy, could 	
result in stable to improving margins in 2014 and beyond. Zimmer's volumes 	
should improve given the aging population and the potential for catch-up 	
volumes from previously delayed surgeries.	
	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Zimmer Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating       A-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Zimmer Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $1.35 bil. revolver due 2017 A-	
	
Rating Withdrawn	
                               To              From	
Zimmer Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured revolver     NR              A-

