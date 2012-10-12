FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Belgian Lion N.V./S.A.
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Belgian Lion N.V./S.A.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 12 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgian Lion N.V./S.A., a prime RMBS
transaction originated and serviced by ING Belgium N.V/S.A. (ING Belgium), as
follows:

Class A (ISIN BE0002383553) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the stable asset performance in the past year. As of
August 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by three months or more stood at
34bps of the current outstanding balance compared to 24bps a year ago.

The issuer amended the transaction documentation in February 2011 to include a
EUR141m cash reserve, funded by a subordinated loan granted by ING Belgium. This
reserve fund can be used to cover any shortfalls in the senior costs and class A
interest payments and principal deficiency ledger (PDL) and resulted in credit
enhancement for the senior notes increasing to 12.30% from 9.65% at closing. In
addition, the revolving period was shortened by 12 months to end in February
2013 instead of February 2014.

To date, only six loans have been liquidated, resulting in cumulative losses of
EUR79,524 and a cumulative loss severity of approximately 11%. These losses are
booked and remain outstanding on the non-rated class B PDL. In Fitch's opinion,
these losses are unlikely to be cleared, given that the class B PDL now ranks
junior to the subordinated loan principal and interests repayments in the
waterfall.

The volume of denounced loans as of August 2012 stood at 52bps of the initial
pool balance. Based on the information received from ING Belgium's total
mortgage book, it takes on average 19 months to bring borrowers from the first
arrears to litigation and 15 months from litigation to selling the property.
Around 70% borrowers in arrears were also reported to have cured after 24 months
following their entry into a workout period.

As the transaction is currently in its revolving period, note amortisation has
not begun, so class A credit enhancement remains unchanged at 12.3% since
February 2011. Fitch's analysis used the post-revolving pro-forma pool
characteristics, and at present, the class A credit enhancement is deemed
commensurate with that of a 'AAAsf' rating.


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Sources of information: In addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports and Loan Tapes.

Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June
2012, and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Belgium' dated 27
July 2012 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated
6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

