TEXT-S&P affirms Erie Family Life Insurance co. 'Api' rating

Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Erie Family Life Insurance Co. (Erie). Rationale The ratings on Erie are based on the company's well-balanced product portfolio and strong capitalization. The ratings also reflect the company's good operating performance. Partially offsetting these positive factors is the company's limited geographic presence--roughly 48% of its 2011 direct premiums written come out of Pennsylvania. Erie is a Pennsylvania life insurance company formed in 1967 and licensed to do business in 10 states and the District of Columbia. The company mainly offers individual life insurance and annuity products. We rate Erie on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Erie Family Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.