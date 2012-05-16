TEXT-Fitch rates Kronos Worldwide

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' to Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) and rates the prospective $600 million term loan B at 'BB' and the prospective $125 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit at 'BB+'. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds of the term loan B are to be used to repay the notes at its wholly owned subsidiary, Kronos International, Inc.(KII) due 2013 ($371 million at March 31, 2012), seasonal revolver borrowings at KII ($106 million at March 31, 2012) and general corporate purposes including to pay a dividend. Fitch's ratings reflect the company's solid market position in the titanium dioxide (TiO2) industry, strong liquidity and modest financial leverage. Worldwide TiO2 capacity declined by about 6.5% as a result of the global financial crisis. The industry is fairly concentrated with roughly 60% of the global market accounted for by the top five manufacturers. This has allowed considerable price increases by suppliers and high operating rates. The titanium feedstock industry is also highly concentrated with the top three producers accounting for about 63% of supply. As feedstock contracts have come up for re-pricing, costs have accelerated more than TiO2 prices which has reduce margins from record levels in 2011. Fitch expects operating EBITDA to be at least $500 million in 2012 and free cash flow (FCF) generation before any special dividends to run about $100 million per year on average as working capital, capital expenditures and dividends are managed to earnings. Pro forma scheduled debt maturities over the next five years are estimated to be $3 million in 2012, $6 million in each of 2013 through 2016. KII's EUR80 million revolver, expiring October 2013, the proposed $125 million ABL revolver and cash balances are expected to be sufficient to support seasonal needs. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, cash on hand would be $39 million and the revolvers would be fully available as of March 31, 2012. Pro forma total debt/operating EBITDA would be 0.85 times (x). KII's EUR80 million revolver covenants are calculated at the operating subsidiary level. Fitch expects the company to be well within the net secured debt to EBITDA maximum of 0.7x and the net debt to equity maximum of 0.50x to 1.00x. The $125 million ABL revolver is expected to have a minimum 1:1x fixed charges covenant at such times that the facility has less than 10% available. The term loan B is expected to have no maintenance financial covenants. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that leverage should remain below 2x. An unexpected cash burn or leverage greater than 2.5x for more than 12 months would result in a review of the ratings for a possible downgrade. Should debt be repaid to a greater degree than Fitch's expectations, Fitch would review the ratings for a possible upgrade. Fitch rates Kronos Worldwide, Inc. as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; --ABL revolver at 'BB+'; --Term loan B at 'BB'. Fitch has taken the following rating actions at Kronos International, Inc.: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB+' and recovery rating has been withdrawn; --Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB-' and recovery rating has been withdrawn.