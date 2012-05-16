FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch may cut Loyal American Life Insurance Co rating
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut Loyal American Life Insurance Co rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of Loyal American Life Insurance Company and Central Reserve Life
Insurance Company on Rating Watch Negative. 	
	
The action follows American Financial Group's (AFG) announcement that it
has reached a definitive agreement to sell its medical supplement and critical 	
illness businesses to CIGNA Corporation, whose principal operating subsidiaries 	
carry 'A' IFS ratings. 	
	
Five legal entities doing business as Great American Supplemental Benefits 	
Group, including the two above rated entities, will be sold in a transaction 	
expected to close in the later-half of 2012. Fitch expects to resolve the Watch 	
at the close of the transaction at which time the ratings will be downgraded to 	
be commensurate with CIGNA's ratings. 	
	
Fitch has also downgraded the two remaining Texas-based life insurance 	
subsidiaries, United Teacher Associates Insurance Company and Continental 	
General Insurance Company, to 'BBB' from 'A+'. The companies discontinued sales 	
of new individual life insurance, annuities and long-term care in 2009 to 	
concentrate on medical supplement and critical illness, and are now in run-off.	
	
The strategic category for the two downgraded companies has been changed to 	
Limited Importance from Very Important, reflecting AFG's unsuccessful efforts to	
sell the long-term care business as well as announced plans to have an external 	
actuarial study performed on long-term care reserves. The rating could be 	
downgraded further pending the results of the study, or deterioration in RBC to 	
materially below 200% without commensurate capital support from AFG. 	
	
Fitch has placed the following 'A+' IFS ratings on Rating Watch Negative:  	
	
--Central Reserve Life Insurance Company	
--Loyal American Life Insurance Company 	
	
Fitch has downgraded the following IFS ratings and placed them on Rating Watch 	
Negative:  	
--United Teacher Associates Insurance Company to 'BBB' from 'A+'; 	
--Continental General Insurance Company to 'BBB' from 'A+'. 	
	
The ratings of American Financial Group, Inc., its property casualty operations,	
and its two remaining Ohio-based annuity operations are unaffected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.