TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference on natural gas prices on June 1
May 16, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference on natural gas prices on June 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Friday, June 1, 2012 at 9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Savings Time to
discuss the credit impact of low natural gas prices on other industries. The
speakers for the conference call and their 	
topic of discussion are listed below:	
	
     -- Ben Tsocanos - How Low Can Natural Gas Prices Go?	
     -- Maurice Austin - The Impact of Low Natural Gas Prices on Coal Companies	
     -- Aneesh Prabhu - A Tale of Two Fuels	
     -- Nora Pickens - Is the Pipeline Sector Entering a New Paradigm?	
     -- Dimitri Nikas - Coal to Gas Switching: Opportunities and Challenges 	
for Investor-Owned Electric Utilities 	
     -- Cynthia Werneth - Shale Gas and the North American Petrochemical 	
Renaissance	
	
     After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will 	
be available to answer your questions.	
     If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 	
time, please submit by sending an email to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Thursday, May 31.	
     Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 	
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 	
complimentary basis.	
     The teleconference will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Please call at least 	
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call 	
registration process.	
     Live Dial-in Numbers:	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-888-677-2162	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-234-9748	
     -- Conference ID#: 3352031	
     -- Passcode: SANDP	
	
     Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in 	
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the 	
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback	
is available until Friday, June 29, 2012.	
     If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
Please send any address corrections via e-mail to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
    	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

