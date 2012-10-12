FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Farm Bureau Life Insurance of MI 'Api' rating
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Farm Bureau Life Insurance of MI 'Api' rating

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Farm Bureau Life 
Insurance Co. of MI (FBL of MI).

Rationale
The rating on FBL of MI is based on the company's strong capital adequacy and 
strong operating performance as shown by its statutory pretax return on 
assets. These strengths are offset by the company's limited geographic 
presence, reflected by its single-state concentration.

Based in Lansing, Mich., FBL of MI is an indirect subsidiary of Michigan Farm 
Bureau Group. The company primarily writes ordinary life insurance and annuity 
products, mainly for the agricultural market in Michigan. We rate the company 
on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. of MI
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating              Api
 

This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Primary Credit Analyst: Jon D Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234;
                        jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Rodney A Clark, FSA, New York (1) 212-438-7245;
                   rodney_clark@standardandpoors.com


No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 
such damages. 

Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 
any information it receives. 

To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 

S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 
information received in connection with each analytical process. 

S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 

Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 

Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 
All rights reserved. 

In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.

If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758

EOTMARKER 

[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 
<< back 
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 
 Time          USN   User   Headline
 12/10/2012    WNA7  WE     S&P AFFIRMS FARM BUREAU LIFE INSURANCE CO.
 10:32:59      93    SCRIP  OF MI 'API' RATING
 Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Farm Bureau Life
Insurance Co. of MI (FBL of MI). Rationale The rating on FBL of MI is based on
the company's strong capital adequacy and strong operating performance as shown
by its statutory pretax return on assets. These strengths are offset by the
company's limited geographic presence, reflected by its single-state
concentration. Based in Lansing, Mich., FBL of MI is an indirect subsidiary of
Michigan Farm Bureau Group. The company primarily writes ordinary life insurance
and annuity products, mainly for the agricultural market in Michigan. We rate
the company on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings
Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. of MI Counterparty Credit Rating
Financial Strength Rating Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by
Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and
may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has
used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards
established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not
guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this
rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jon D Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234;
jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Rodney A Clark, FSA, New
York (1) 212-438-7245; rodney_clark@standardandpoors.com No content (including
ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application
or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse
engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a
database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content
shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any
third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders,
employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy,
completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not
responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of
the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the
security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided
on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection
with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on
and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its
management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other
business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor
except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources
it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty
of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To
the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in
one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory
purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such
acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any
duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an
acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been
suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units
separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity
of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may
have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has
established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain
nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P
may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from
issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right
to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are
made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and
www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be
distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party
redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at
www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to
users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom
they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous
access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use
the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's
Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard
& Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective
credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable
digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a
subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time
information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500;
LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Affirms Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.
of MI 'Api' Rating yes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.