TEXT-S&P rates Wolverine Healthcare Analytics
May 16, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Wolverine Healthcare Analytics

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Wolverine Healthcare Analytics, currently a business unit within 	
Thomson Reuters, is being acquired by Veritas Capital for $1.25 billion.	
     -- The purchase price is being partly funded by $850 million of new debt; 	
Veritas is contributing about $460 million of common equity.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating, a 'B+' issue-level 	
rating to the senior secured credit facility and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating 	
to the senior unsecured notes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will 	
remain largely intact in 2012 and that leverage will remain high, over 6x.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Wolverine Healthcare Analytics. At the 	
same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Wolverine's $575 million 	
senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $50 million 	
revolver due 2017 and a $525 million term loan B due 2019. The senior secured 	
recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery in the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' 	
issue-level rating to the company's $325 million of senior unsecured notes due 	
2020. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of 	
negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The rating 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Wolverine Healthcare Analytics reflects the company's "weak" 	
business risk profile, as evidenced by its niche position as a provider of 	
healthcare analytical services in a moderately competitive market of much 	
larger players. This is despite Wolverine's business model, which provides 	
significant sources of recurring revenue. We consider Wolverine to have a 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile because initial pro forma adjusted 	
leverage will be more than 6x and annualized funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total debt will be about 10%.	
	
We believe continued demand for Wolverine's healthcare analytics will support 	
low-single-digit growth over the near term. Escalating health care costs and 	
pending health care reform will continue driving demand for Wolverine's 	
services as customers seek to lower costs. Demand is driven by a range of 	
customers, primarily government, hospitals, and employers, who want to use one 	
or more of the five software solutions to help manage healthcare costs, 	
improve health care quality, and in the case of pharmaceutical and clinician 	
segments, improve patient care. Although we expect all customer segments to 	
grow, the hospital and employer segments should grow faster than the others 	
because of those customers' desires to lower their healthcare costs and 	
improve patient outcomes, respectively. We expect contract expansion to be the 	
primary revenue growth driver, with some additional benefit from price 	
escalators built into the relatively short-term contracts. Our expectation for 	
EBITDA margins in the mid-20% range is predicated on our belief that the 	
higher costs of being a standalone entity will be mostly offset by the 	
elimination of shared services from Thomson Reuters. We believe Wolverine 	
could use discretionary free cash flow for acquisitions instead of debt 	
reduction. Accordingly, we expect leverage to remain high, at 6x or more, for 	
the near to medium term.	
	
Wolverine's highly leveraged financial risk profile primarily reflects the 	
substantial amount of debt being incurred for Veritas' purchase of the 	
company. This high level of debt results in pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
of more than 6x and FFO to total debt of 10%; both metrics are consistent with 	
our highly leveraged financial risk assessment. Additionally, the sponsor 	
ownership also makes it possible that growing debt capacity could be used for 	
shareholder friendly actions.	
	
We views Wolverine's business risk profile as weak, reflecting its niche 	
position as a provider of healthcare analytical services in a moderately 	
competitive and highly fragmented market where the primary competition 	
includes much larger, better capitalized players. We believe the healthcare 	
analytics market, as a whole, offers multiple solutions to the issues 	
Wolverine's customers face. We further believe it is a relatively small 	
competitor in a highly fragmented market increasingly dominated by very large 	
participants. Wolverine's primary competition is Optum (a division of 	
UnitedHealthcare), Aetna, and Hewlett Packard. The significant financial 	
resources of these companies gives them the ability to quickly enter new 	
markets and to leverage their existing member databases to offer additional 	
services to existing clients. Wolverine has a contract-based subscription 	
services model helps to provide revenue visibility, but the contracts are 	
relatively short (about three years). The absence of a track record as a 	
standalone entity is also a credit negative.	
	
Wolverine has an approximate 10% market share in the healthcare analytical 	
services field, indicating the highly fragmented nature of this market. Its 	
six customers segments, Employers, Hospitals, U.S. Government, Health Plans, 	
Clinicians, and Pharmaceutical companies, use one or more of its five software 	
solutions.	
	
The weak business risk profile considers its "blue chip" customer base, more 	
than 1,000 hospitals, and leading pharmaceutical companies. Wolverine does not 	
have any customer concentration. While the fragmented market is indicative of 	
relatively low barriers to entry to the healthcare analytics industry, we 	
believe Wolverine's database of more than 28 billion patient records, among 	
many health plans, provides it with some advantage over its competitors. Many 	
of the companies have been customers for more than five years, and the 	
relatively small cost of its subscription software compared with customers' 	
total healthcare spend leads to retention and renewal rates of more than 90%. 	
Additionally, 84% of 2011 revenues were contractually recurring, providing 	
good visibility into future revenues.	
	
Liquidity	
Wolverine's liquidity is adequate, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses 	
over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of its liquidity include:	
     -- We expect sources to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next two 	
years. The lack of financial maintenance covenants enables access to the $50 	
million revolver which, together with our expectation of more than $40 million 	
of operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover capital expenditures of $40 	
million.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%.	
     -- Wolverine is unlikely be able to absorb a low-probability, high-risk 	
event without refinancing.	
     -- The nearest maturity is 2017, when its revolver is due.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Wolverine's $575 million senior 	
secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $50 million revolver due 	
2017 and a $525 million term loan B due 2019. The senior secured recovery 	
rating is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in 	
the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to 	
the company's $325 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The unsecured 	
recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) 	
recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, 	
please see the recovery report on Wolverine to be published following this 	
report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Wolverine reflects our expectation for modest 	
revenue and EBITDA growth and sustained high leverage, at more than 5x, 	
because we expect management to allocate free cash flow to acquisitions, 	
rather than debt reduction.	
	
We could raise our rating if management's track record running Wolverine as an 	
independent entity exceeds our expectations. This would be evidenced by higher 	
than expected revenue and EBITDA growth and the use of free cash flow for 	
permanent debt reduction. Revenues would have to increase by at least 10% and 	
EBITDA margins would have to improve to about 34%. This would then result in 	
leverage declining to less than 5x, and FFO to total debt being sustained at 	
more than 12% for more than four quarters. Conversely, we could lower the 	
rating if demand for the company's analytic solutions is lower than we expect 	
and the company's leverage increases to more than 7x.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
Wolverine Healthcare Analytics	
	
New Rating	
Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
Senior Secured	
   $525 mil term loan B due 2019       B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                     2                  	
   $50 mil revolving bank ln due 2017  B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                     2                  	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $325 mil 9.% nts due 05/31/2020      CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                     6                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

