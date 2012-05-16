FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 16, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Achmea Hypoteekbank’s (AHB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A-', Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ and Support Rating at ‘1’. The Outlook is Stable. The rating of the senior unsecured Long-term Government Guaranteed debt was affirmed at ‘AAA’. AHB’s Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch’s view that there is an extremely high probability of support being provided, if required, by its ultimate sole shareholder, Achmea B.V. (Achmea), via Achmea Holding N.V. This view is based on AHB’s strategic importance to, and high level of integration within, Achmea - which is a leading insurance group in the Netherlands. In Fitch’s opinion, AHB is of strategic importance to Achmea. The bank allows Achmea to provide mortgages alongside insurance products to its clients, which is typical in the Dutch market. AHB is an important cross-selling channel for Achmea products; a notable amount of AHB customers have another Achmea product. At an operating level, AHB is also highly integrated within Achmea. The bank shares the same name, branding, IT infrastructure, buildings and some key support functions with Achmea. AHB’s ratings are sensitive to any change in the strategic importance of the bank within the Achmea group. Further, any change in the credit quality of Achema, and therefore its ability to support the bank, may also be a rating driver. Founded in 1995 to centralise Achmea’s mortgage activities, AHB provides Dutch residential mortgages to private customers under the labels Centraal Beheer Achmea, FBTO and Woonfonds Hypotheken. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.