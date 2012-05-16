FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1, FTA ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1, FTA's series
C, D and E notes and maintained series A and B on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as
follows:	
	
EUR35,214,451Series A (ISIN:ES0377969003): 'AAAsf', maintained on RWN	
EUR16,475,208 Series B (ISIN:ES0377969011): 'Asf', maintained on RWN	
EUR9,226,116 Series C (ISIN:ES0377969029): upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBB-sf', 	
Outlook Stable	
EUR12,435,797 Series D (ISIN:ES0377969037): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BB-sf', 	
Outlook Stable	
EUR5,650,695 Series E (ISIN:ES0377969045): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf', 	
Outlook Stable	
	
The RWN on Series A and B reflects the notes' material exposure to Confederacion	
Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions 	
have not been fully implemented following its downgrade. CECA is the guarantor 	
of transaction's reinvestment account, which holds the reserve fund. 	
	
The upgrades of the series C, D and E notes are based on the substantial levels 	
of credit enhancement (CE) available to the notes due to structural deleveraging	
and the notes' ability to withstand the agency's stresses for the ratings. The 	
CE available to series C is in excess of Fitch's 'Asf' loss expectation. 	
However, the upgrade to 'Asf' was constrained by counterparty risk stemming from	
CECA. 	
	
The transaction's performance has been stable during the past year with the 90+ 	
delinquency rate at 0.67%, having reduced from a peak of 5.49% in October 2011. 	
The default rate in the transaction is below the agency's expectation with only 	
one defaulted loan currently in the portfolio accounting for 0.16% of the 	
outstanding asset balance. Total cumulative defaults are below 1% of the 	
outstanding asset balance, with only 9 loans having defaulted since closing. The	
low 90+ delinquency rate has allowed the reserve fund to amortise to EUR17.65m 	
from EUR29.75m at the last review and also maintain the pro-rata amortisation of	
the notes, in line with the amortisation triggers in the documentation. 	
	
Fitch notes that the dynamic delinquency trend in the transaction has been 	
erratic with 90+ arrears peaking at levels around 5% and then reducing to zero 	
with minimal migration into higher delinquency buckets or into default. 	
Prepayment levels seem to spike at the same time as the delinquencies recede.	
	
The agency highlights the concentration levels in the portfolio in terms of 	
region, industry and borrower. More than 90% of the assets are in Balearic 	
Islands while about 60% of the portfolio is exposed to lodging and real estate. 	
The largest borrower represents 4.47% of the outstanding balance while the top 	
50 borrowers make up 70% of the portfolio. Nevertheless, Fitch is comfortable 	
with the ratings as the notes benefit from robust CE levels and the portfolio 	
has high security coverage with more than 90% of the loans backed by commercial 	
property. The weighted average loan to value (LTV) is low at 30% with 74% of the	
properties having a first lien ranking. 	
	
Fitch has not received updated valuations on the property values and the LTV 	
metric is based on the initial valuations which were done when the loans were 	
originated. This was addressed in the agency's rating analysis by applying 	
severe market value decline (MVD) stresses for commercial properties, which 	
constitute most of the collateral. The MVD stress at the 'AAAsf' level is 75%. 	
	
The transaction is a securitisation of a static pool of mostly secured 	
originated by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Las Baleares (Sa Nostra) and 	
granted to small and medium-sized enterprises. TDA SA NOSTRA EMPRESAS 1 Fondo de	
Titulizacion de Activos is the first single-seller SME securitisation 	
transaction originated by Sa Nostra. The issuer is legally represented and 	
managed by TDA, a limited liability special purpose management company 	
incorporated under the laws of Spain. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
