TEXT-S&P rates Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering
May 16, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
-- Netherlands-based life insurer Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering (DL 	
Leven) intends to issue subordinated fixed-to-floating 30-year notes. 	
     -- We are assigning a 'BBB+' rating to the proposed issue and are 	
expecting to classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" 	
according to our criteria.	
     -- The notes will replace an existing loan, issued in 2008.	
 	
May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BBB+' junior
subordinated long-term debt rating to the proposed fixed-to-floating-rate
subordinated notes of Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V. (A/Stable). The rating
is subject to confirmation of the final terms and conditions.	
	
The rating reflects our standard notching for junior subordinated debt issues, 	
which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit 	
rating on Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V.	
	
The notes are expected to be classified as having "intermediate equity 	
content" under our criteria.	
	
The notes will carry a fixed rate coupon until August 2022 when, if they are 	
not called, they will convert to a floating rate. We understand that the 	
step-up will be no more than 100 basis points above the initial margin. 	
	
The notes are of a 30-year duration, but may be called after 10 years or on 	
any quarterly interest payment date thereafter.	
	
The notes include an optional deferral clause, allowing DL Leven to defer 	
coupon payments on any payment date, unless a dividend or payment on a parity 	
or junior security has been paid in the previous six months. Deferred coupons 	
are, however, cumulative and become payable on the payment of dividends or 	
payments on parity or junior securities.	
	
The inclusion is subject to the issue being considered eligible for regulatory 	
solvency, and if the aggregate amount of included issues is no more than the 	
total eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the notes in the 	
"intermediate equity content" category may change if the final Solvency II 	
implementation measures preclude eligibility of the notes as regulatory 	
capital.	
	
The notes will replace an existing part of the Delta Lloyd group's capital 	
structure. Because we expect to classify them as "intermediate equity 	
content," however, their issuance will enhance our view of the group's capital 	
adequacy.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

