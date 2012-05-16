TEXT-S&P comments on Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co

Overview -- Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (SMMI) experienced an unusual number of high-value claims, but while capitalization has weakened, it continues to support the rating. -- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB+' insurer financial strength rating on SMMI. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the necessary actions to return operating performance to historical levels. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' insurer financial strength rating on U.K.-based insurer Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (SMMI). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect the company's good, if weakened capitalization, and good competitive position. These strengths are offset by the company's deteriorating operating performance and its lack of diversification outside its niche. SMMI's capitalization is considered good, based on the company's good capital adequacy and strong reserves. However, operating losses in 2011 have weakened capitalization to a level that only just supports the rating. Furthermore, the absolute amount of capital remains small. SMMI's competitive position is considered good, given the company's clear and sustained leadership in core niche segments of the marine insurance market. The company has been able to demonstrate a defendable position in its key business lines because of the strength and long-standing nature of its relationships with clients, its depth of technical expertise, and its geographic reach. The converse of this strength is a lack of scale and diversification outside of its niche, its dependence on the volatile marine sector and, for aquaculture, a small number of broker relationships. Operating performance showed a significant deterioration in 2011. An unusual number of high-value claims in the third quarter led to the company's reporting an operating loss of GBP8 million and a combined ratio of 125% (119% excluding nonunderwriting expenses), when we expected a loss of GBP1 million and a combined ratio of just over 104%. We anticipate a return to historical levels of profitability in 2012, for which we have maintained our expectation at the levels previously indicated for 2011. The club has revised its reinsurance strategy to reduce its exposure to a series of frequency losses. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the necessary actions to return operating performance to historical levels. Although we do not necessarily expect a return to overall profitability in 2012, we note the more-favorable development in the first quarter of 2012. A positive investment return and the growth of brokerage revenue should at least partially offset the weakened technical performance. However, we view any progress made in 2012 as only a first step toward a return to bottom-line profitability and the rebuilding of capital to a level more supportive of the rating. The outlook would be revised to negative if the company were to suffer significantly greater losses than currently expected on either underwriting or investments, which would lead to its capital adequacy not supporting the current ratings. We regard a positive rating action as unlikely over the rating horizon. Related Criteria And Research -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating BBB+/Stable/-- Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (Australian Branch) Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--