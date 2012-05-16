FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
May 16, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (SMMI) experienced an 	
unusual number of high-value claims, but while capitalization has weakened, it 	
continues to support the rating.	
     -- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB+' insurer financial strength 	
rating on SMMI.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the 	
necessary actions to return operating performance to historical levels.	
Rating Action	
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 	
insurer financial strength rating on U.K.-based insurer Sunderland Marine 	
Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (SMMI). The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect the company's good, if weakened capitalization, and good 	
competitive position. These strengths are offset by the company's 	
deteriorating operating performance and its lack of diversification outside 	
its niche.	
	
SMMI's capitalization is considered good, based on the company's good capital 	
adequacy and strong reserves. However, operating losses in 2011 have weakened 	
capitalization to a level that only just supports the rating. Furthermore, the 	
absolute amount of capital remains small.	
	
SMMI's competitive position is considered good, given the company's clear and 	
sustained leadership in core niche segments of the marine insurance market. 	
The company has been able to demonstrate a defendable position in its key 	
business lines because of the strength and long-standing nature of its 	
relationships with clients, its depth of technical expertise, and its 	
geographic reach. The converse of this strength is a lack of scale and 	
diversification outside of its niche, its dependence on the volatile marine 	
sector and, for aquaculture, a small number of broker relationships.	
	
Operating performance showed a significant deterioration in 2011. An unusual 	
number of high-value claims in the third quarter led to the company's 	
reporting an operating loss of GBP8 million and a combined ratio of 125% (119% 	
excluding nonunderwriting expenses), when we expected a loss of GBP1 million and	
a combined ratio of just over 104%. We anticipate a return to historical 	
levels of profitability in 2012, for which we have maintained our expectation 	
at the levels previously indicated for 2011. The club has revised its 	
reinsurance strategy to reduce its exposure to a series of frequency losses.	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the necessary 	
actions to return operating performance to historical levels. Although we do 	
not necessarily expect a return to overall profitability in 2012, we note the 	
more-favorable development in the first quarter of 2012. A positive investment 	
return and the growth of brokerage revenue should at least partially offset 	
the weakened technical performance. However, we view any progress made in 2012 	
as only a first step toward a return to bottom-line profitability and the 	
rebuilding of capital to a level more supportive of the rating. 	
	
The outlook would be revised to negative if the company were to suffer 	
significantly greater losses than currently expected on either underwriting or 	
investments, which would lead to its capital adequacy not supporting the 	
current ratings. We regard a positive rating action as unlikely over the 	
rating horizon.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/--     	
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB+/Stable/--     	
	
Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (Australian Branch)	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--

