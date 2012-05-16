TEXT-S&P cut Newland International Properties rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the notes issued by Newland International Properties, Corp (Newland) as follows:

--US$220 million senior secured notes due 2014 to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’.

Fitch’s rating addresses the timely payment of interest on a semiannual basis and ultimate payment of principal at maturity.

Fitch was notified by management that no scheduled payment on the notes was made on May 15, 2012. As a result Fitch has downgraded the bonds to ‘Dsf’. Fitch will continue to monitor this transaction for additional information in regard to the project’s development and restructuring of the notes as part of the ongoing surveillance process.

Newland is the real estate development company established to develop the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower (TOC), a multi-use luxury tower located on the Punta Pacifica Peninsula in Panama City, Panama. The TOC building was officially opened to the public on July 6, 2011. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)