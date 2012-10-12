FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P KEEPS BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE 'A+' SR UNSEC RT UNCHANGED
October 12, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

S&P KEEPS BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE 'A+' SR UNSEC RT UNCHANGED

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A+'
issue-level rating on Banco del Estado de Chile's (A+/Positive/A-1) $1 billion
medium-term notes program remains unchanged following a $1 billion add-on to the
issue. The increase is not expected to affect the bank's credit metrics. Banco
del Estado de Chile will issue the notes either directly or through its New York
branch. The notes will be unsecured and will be a senior debt obligation that
will rank equally with the bank's all other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities, Dec. 9, 2010


RATINGS LIST

Banco del Estado de Chile
  Issuer Credit Rating                           A+/Positive/A-1
  Senior unsecured medium-term notes program     A+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

