TEXT-Fitch rates Berkshire Hathaway Fin Corp sr debt 'A+'

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘A+’ rating to the $1.6 billion of new five-year, 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp. (BHFC). The notes are guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The ‘A+’ ratings are equivalent to Fitch’s ratings on BHFC’s outstanding senior unsecured notes that are guaranteed by BRK. A complete list of ratings and rating actions is shown at the end of this release.

The ratings on the notes primarily reflect the strength of BRK. Fitch’s ratings on BRK are supported by the extremely strong capitalization and market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating performance with good diversification across business lines, and excellent financial flexibility and liquidity. Balanced against these strengths are material risk exposures related to an above-average investment allocation to common stocks, a substantial position in equity derivatives, insured natural catastrophe exposures, and various issues associated with the company’s acquisition strategy and succession planning.

Proceeds from the senior notes are to be used to retire a portion of BHFC’s $700 million aggregate principal, 4.75% senior notes due May 2012 and replace BHFC’s $1 billion aggregate principal, 4% senior notes that matured in April 2012.

BRK’s consolidated financial leverage was 26% of total capital as of March 31, 2012 and consolidated interest coverage for the first three months of 2012 was 8.x1x. Both financial leverage and interest coverage ratios are not expected to change meaningfully since proceeds from the $1.6 billion issuance of senior notes will be used to pay maturing debt. Excluding derivative gains of $1 billion, BRK’s interest coverage for the first 3 months of 2012 was 6.x6x.

BRK’s debt-to-total capital and debt-to-tangible capital ratios at the holding company level (including debt issued by the company’s finance company subsidiaries and guaranteed by BRK) were 20% and 27%, respectively, at March 31, 2012. The agency views BRK’s ability to fund finance operations at a low cost as an important competitive advantage for the finance operations and also notes that much of the finance company debt is guaranteed by BRK.

Fitch’s expectation is that BRK’s major business units, such as the company’s utilities and railroad business, will service their own debt.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade include:

--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance subsidiaries (National Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with the current ‘AA+’ rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch’s judgment of capitalization, a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net leverage (excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent reduction in underwriting profits.

--A run-rate debt-to-tangible capital ratio from the holding company, insurance and finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the holding company) that exceeds 30%.

--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as its equity index put derivative portfolio.

--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash below $10 billion or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.

Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:

A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed to the holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch believes that this would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'.

--IDR 'AA-';

