FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 12, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' 
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on Spain remains negative. 
     -- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers 
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.
     -- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish reinsurer Nacional 
de Reaseguros S.A. by two notches to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer 
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish reinsurer 
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. (Nacional) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is 
negative.

Rationale
The rating action follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on 
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings 
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook 
Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our 
criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an 
insurer (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That 
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 
2011). Following the sovereign rating action, country risk has, in our view, 
increased. 

The ratings on Nacional reflect our view of its strong capitalization, strong 
operating performance, and good competitive position. We consider these 
factors to be partly offset by the group's weakening financial risk profile 
and exposure to country risk, which we regard as high. We further consider 
that the downgrade of Spain shows the increased risk in Nacional's investment 
portfolio and capitalization. The company's investment portfolio includes a 
large amount of domestic debt and bank deposits, the quality of which has 
deteriorated to only a good level. A further constraint is the company's 
largely domestic customer base.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Nacional reflects that on our long-term ratings on 
Spain and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the 
company if we were to lower the sovereign rating further.

We could lower the ratings on Nacional if we were to lower the ratings on 
Spain, or if there were a significant weakening of Nacional's business or 
financial risk profile. We would likely revise the outlook on Nacional to 
stable if the outlook on Spain were revised to stable.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/--   BBB+/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB-/Negative/--   BBB+/Negative/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.