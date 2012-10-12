FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Pelayo Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija rating
October 12, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Pelayo Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' 
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on Spain remains negative. 
     -- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers 
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.
     -- As a result, we are lowering our unsolicited ratings on Spanish 
insurer Pelayo Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija by one notch to 
'BBB-pi' from 'BBBpi'.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited 
public information (pi) counterparty credit and insurer financial strength 
ratings on Spanish insurer Pelayo Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija 
(Pelayo) to 'BBB-pi' from 'BBBpi'. 

Rationale
The rating action follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on 
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings 
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook 
Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our 
criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an 
insurer (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That 
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 
2011). Following the sovereign rating action, country risk has, in our view, 
increased. 

The ratings reflect our view of Pelayo's strong capitalization and good level 
of liquidity. These strengths are, in our view, offset by the company's 
challenges in the very competitive Spanish motor market and relatively low 
earnings. In addition, we consider the group's financial risk profile to be 
weakening and its exposure to country risk high. The downgrade of Spain shows 
the heightened risk in Pelayo's investment portfolio and capitalization. The 
company's investment portfolio includes a large amount of domestic debt and 
bank deposits, the quality of which has deteriorated to only a good level. A 
further constraint is the company's largely domestic customer base. 


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 
2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003


Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Pelayo Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-pi/--/--       BBBpi/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB-pi/--/--       BBBpi/--/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
