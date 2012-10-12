FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
October 12, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A.

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    

Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' 
from 'BBB+/A-2', and maintained a negative outlook. 
     -- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers 
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.
     -- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish insurer Compania 
Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. by one notch to 'BBB-' 
from 'BBB'. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer 
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish credit insurer 
Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. (CESCE) to 
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The rating action follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on 
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings 
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook 
Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our 
criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an 
insurer (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That 
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 
2011). Following the sovereign rating action, country risk has, in our view, 
increased. 

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we consider 
CESCE's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between 
them to be "strong". However, because CESCE writes the majority of its 
business in Spain and most of its assets comprise Spanish debt, our rating on 
CESCE is constrained by the rating on Spain. 

The ratings reflect our view of CESCE's good capitalization and good 
competitive position. We consider these factors to be partly offset by the 
group's weakening financial risk profile and exposure to country risk, which 
we consider to be high. In our view, the downgrade of Spain demonstrates the 
increased risk in CESCE's investment portfolio and the company's reduced 
financial flexibility. This is because the Spanish government is CESCE's 
majority owner, with 50.25% of its shares. The company's investment portfolio 
includes a substantial amount of domestic debt, the quality of which has 
deteriorated owing to the sovereign downgrade. A further constraint is the 
company's largely domestic customer base.

Outlook
The negative outlook on CESCE reflects that on our long-term ratings on Spain 
and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the company if 
we were to lower the sovereign rating further.

We could lower the ratings on CESCE if we were to lower the ratings on Spain, 
or if there were a significant weakening of CESCE's business or financial risk 
profile, caused by a significant decrease in revenues; combined ratios clearly 
exceeding 100%; or a substantial reduction in capital below a good level 
according to our risk-based capital model. We would likely revise the outlook 
on CESCE to stable if the outlook on Spain were revised to stable.

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/--   BBB/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB-/Negative/--   BBB/Stable/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

