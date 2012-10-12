FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
October 12, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Grupo Catalana Occidente entities

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' 
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on Spain remains negative.
     -- Our criteria allow a one-notch differential between the ratings on the 
core operating entities of Spanish insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente, 
S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO), and the ratings on Spain. This 
differential reflects GCO's exposure to higher-rated eurozone sovereigns 
through its trade credit insurance business.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term counterparty credit and 
insurer financial strength ratings on GCO's core operating entities to 'BBB' 
from 'A-'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on Spain. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 
'A-' the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings 
on the core operating entities of Spanish insurance group Grupo Catalana 
Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO). At the same time, we lowered 
the short-term ratings on Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. 
The outlook on all entities is negative.

GCO's core operating entities are:
     -- Spain-based Seguros Catalana Occidente, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros, 
Bilbao Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A., and Compania Espanola 
de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.; 
     -- Netherlands-based credit insurer Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.;
     -- Ireland-based Atradius Reinsurance Ltd.; and
     -- U.S.-based Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.

Rationale
The rating actions on GCO's core operating entities follow our lowering of the 
long- and short-term ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on 
Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic 
And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the 
Global Credit Portal). Under our criteria, our view of country risk generally 
constrains our ratings on an insurer. Following the sovereign rating action, 
country risk has, in our view, increased. 

Our criteria allow a one-notch differential between the ratings on GCO's core 
operating entities and the ratings on Spain (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That 
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 
2011.) This differential reflects GCO's exposure to higher-rated eurozone 
sovereigns through its trade credit insurance business and its geographic 
diversification.

The ratings on GCO's operating entities reflect our view of the group's strong 
operating performance, good competitive position, and good capitalization. We 
consider these factors to be partly offset by the group's weakening financial 
risk profile and exposure to country risk, which we consider to be high. A 
further constraint is the inherent volatility of the credit insurance business 
and its sensitivity to swings in economic cycles.

We further consider that the downgrade of Spain shows the heightened risk in 
GCO's investment portfolio and capitalization, which remain good, albeit 
weakened. This weakening is also partly attributable to GCO's recent 
acquisition of 49% of the share capital of Spain-based insurer Plus Ultra, 
Seguros Generales y Vida, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros (Plus Ultra, formerly 
Seguros Groupama, Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U.; not rated). 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on Spain. Consequently, a further downgrade 
of Spain would result in a downgrade of GCO's rated operating entities. 

We could also lower the ratings on GCO's operating entities if: 
     -- GCO's assets or policyholder liabilities become more concentrated in 
Spain, limiting our ability to rate the company above the sovereign, according 
to our criteria;
     -- The weak economy in Spain or the assimilation of Plus Ultra impairs 
GCO's profitability more than we currently anticipate; or
     -- GCO's capital adequacy falls to levels that we no longer consider 
commensurate with the current rating.

Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003


Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-3   A-/Negative/A-2
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB/Negative/--    A-/Negative/--
 Subordinated                           BB+                BBB

Atradius Reinsurance Ltd.
Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros
Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.
Bilbao, Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.
Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/--    A-/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB/Negative/--    A-/Negative/--

Atradius Finance B.V.
 Subordinated*                          BB+                BBB

*Guaranteed by Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. and Atradius N.V.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
