FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises FIATC outlookl
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 12, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises FIATC outlookl

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' 
from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on Spain remains negative.
     -- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on domestic insurers 
at the level of the sovereign local currency rating. 
     -- As a result, we are revising the outlook on FIATC to negative from 
stable and affirming the 'BBB-' rating. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on Spain.

Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 
FIATC, Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales 
(FIATC) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB-' 
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on FIATC.

Rationale
The outlook revision follows our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings 
on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain 
Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; 
Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). 

The ratings on FIATC are at the same level as the local currency sovereign 
rating and are constrained under our insurer country risk criteria (see 
"Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength 
Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003). Our criteria use the local currency 
sovereign rating as a proxy for country risk. The local currency sovereign 
rating generally limits the ratings on domestic insurers, either because their 
assets include material amounts of domestic sovereign debt, domestic bank 
debt, or domestic bank deposits, or because they have a largely domestic 
customer base.

The ratings on FIATC reflect our view of its good capitalization, good 
operating performance, and its strong franchise in health care and retirement 
services in the Spanish region of Catalonia, where it is the leading mutual 
insurer. We consider these positive factors to be offset by the company's lack 
of national scale and relatively small size, the deteriorating credit quality 
of its investment portfolio, its high reliance of capital adequacy on 
unrealized gains on properties, and the difficult economic and financial 
climate in Spain.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on Spain. We could lower the ratings on 
FIATC if we were to lower the ratings on Spain or if there were a significant 
weakening in FIATC's business risk and financial risk profile. This could 
occur if FIATC were to undertake a large acquisition, or if there were a 
significant worsening of the quality of its assets. 

Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004 
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Stable/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.