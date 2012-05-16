FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch may cut HSBC Bank (Uruguay) ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 16, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch may cut HSBC Bank (Uruguay) ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A. on Rating Watch
Negative following the announcement of the company's acquisition by Colombia's
Banco GNB Sudameris SA. A full list of rating actions is detailed at the end of
this release. 	
	
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s current ratings reflect the bank's solid ownership 	
structure and its shareholders' strong commitment to the bank. The Rating Watch 	
will be resolved once the transaction is approved by the Uruguayan and Colombian	
regulators, which is expected during the first quarter of 2013. HSBC Bank 	
(Uruguay)'s ratings will be downgraded to reflect the new shareholder's capacity	
and willingness to provide support or the intrinsic financial profile of the 	
bank in Uruguay. 	
	
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s intrinsic credit profile is affected by its small size, 	
thin capitalization, negative profitability in recent years, and moderate loan 	
concentration. Additionally, as is the case with most other banks in Uruguay, 	
the bank's balance sheet is highly dollarized. 	
	
On the other hand, the bank has sound asset quality and ample liquidity. 	
Additionally, HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A.'s operating revenues have grown along 	
with the bank's expansion since 2008, leading to a small profit at March 31, 	
2012 as the hefty investments required by its expansion plan have already been 	
made. Fitch believes it will be challenging for the bank to continue expanding 	
at the rapid pace experienced over the past few years. 	
	
HSBC Bank (Uruguay) offers personal banking services as well as commercial 	
banking services to important clients of the HSBC Group. HSBC Bank (Uruguay) is 	
fully owned by HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited, which in turn is a 	
subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc.	
	
Fitch has placed the following ratings for HSBC (Uruguay) on Rating Watch 	
Negative:	
	
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; 	
--Local currency IDR 'BBB+'; 	
--National long-term rating 'AAA(uy)';	
--Support rating '2'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.