TEXT-S&P cuts Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) Ltd
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to ‘D(sf)’ from ‘CCC-(sf)’ on the notes from Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) Ltd., a synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction. The downgrade follows a number of credit events within the transaction’s underlying portfolio, which references a pool of corporate credits denominated in Swedish Krona. These credit events have resulted in losses that have caused the notes to incur partial principal losses. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

