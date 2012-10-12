FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Gerber Life Insurance Co ratings
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Gerber Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Gerber Life Insurance 
Co. (GLIC).

Rationale
The ratings on GLIC reflect the company's very strong capital adequacy and 
good liquidity. Offsetting these strengths is the company's declining 
operating performance. In 2011, GLIC's statutory pretax return on assets 
declined to 0.04% from 1.27% in 2010 and 1.67% in 2009.

GLIC is licensed in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and 
Canada. The company offers a mix of individual life and group life and health 
insurance products. We rate GLIC on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Gerber Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                          Api

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

