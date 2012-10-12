FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Shelter Life Insurance Co ratings
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Shelter Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Shelter Life Insurance 
Co. (SLIC).

Rationale
The ratings on SLIC are based on the company's very strong capital adequacy as 
measured by our model, and strong operating performance based on its pretax 
return on assets. The company's geographic concentration somewhat offsets 
these positive factors.

SLIC mainly writes individual life insurance and annuities and group accident 
and health insurance. The company, which was incorporated in 1958, is based in 
Columbia, Missouri and licensed in 14 states. SLIC is a member of Shelter 
Insurance Group. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Shelter Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                          Api

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

