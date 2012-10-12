FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance ratings
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Southern Farm Bureau 
Life Insurance Co. (SFBL).

Rationale
The ratings on SFBL reflect the company's strong growth and very strong 
capital adequacy and liquidity, as measured by our models. The company 
additionally benefitted from improved operating performance for 2011 relative 
to 2010 as seen from the pretax return on assets of 1.41%, compared with 1.06% 
in 2010.

SFBL commenced operations in 1946. It is a stock company based in Jackson, 
Miss., and is licensed in 12 states and Puerto Rico. SFBL's main product 
offerings are individual life insurance and individual annuities. The company 
is a member of Southern Farm Group. We rate SFBL on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                          Api

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.