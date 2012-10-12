FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P affirms Tennessee Farmers Life Insurance Co ratings
October 12, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms Tennessee Farmers Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Tennessee Farmers Life 
Insurance Co. (TFL).

Rationale
The ratings on TFL reflect the company's well-balanced product portfolio and 
strong capital adequacy as measured by our models. TFL's limited geographic 
presence (100% of its business is written in Tennessee) somewhat offsets these 
strengths.

TFL is a subsidiary of Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Co., which is based 
in Columbia, Tenn. We rate TFL on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Tennessee Farmers Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                          Api

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

