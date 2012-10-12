FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha
October 12, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Central States Health & 
Life Co. of Omaha (CSO).

Rationale
The ratings on CSO are based on the company's strong capital adequacy as 
measured by our model, and strong operating performance based on its strong 
pretax return on revenue. The potential regulatory risk associated with CSO's 
core credit insurance business somewhat offsets its rating strengths.

CSO was established in 1932. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                             BBBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

