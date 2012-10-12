TEXT-S&P affirms Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha (CSO). Rationale The ratings on CSO are based on the company's strong capital adequacy as measured by our model, and strong operating performance based on its strong pretax return on revenue. The potential regulatory risk associated with CSO's core credit insurance business somewhat offsets its rating strengths. CSO was established in 1932. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating BBBpi (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)