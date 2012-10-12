FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Fidelity Security Life Insurance Co
October 12, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Fidelity Security Life 
Insurance Co. (FSL).

Rationale
The ratings on FSL are based on the company's good capital adequacy and 
steadily improving operating performance. Return on revenue for 2011 was 
10.9%, compared with 7.8% for 2010 and 3.9% in 2009. Offsetting these 
strengths is the company's limited business profile, which is concentrated in 
the group accident and health segment (about 61% of net written premiums in 
2011).

Based in Kansas City, Mo., FSL primarily writes group accident and health 
insurance but also offers life insurance and annuity contracts. The company 
began operations in 1969 and is authorized to do business in all 50 states and 
the District of Columbia. We rate FSL on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Fidelity Security Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                             BBBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

