TEXT-S&P affirms Homesteaders Life Co
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Homesteaders Life Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Homesteaders Life Co. 
(HLC).

Rationale
The ratings on HLC primarily reflect the company's improved operating 
performance as indicated by pretax income and return on assets (ROA), and 
strong capitalization. Homesteaders' operating performance has shown a strong 
positive trend during the past few years, with an ROA of 1.28% for 2011, 
relative to 1.29% and 1.08% for 2010 and 2009, respectively. HLC's strong 
liquidity ratio as measured by our model further supports the ratings.

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, HLC primarily offers group life products, with a 
focus on preneed and final-expense insurance. The company also offers, to a 
much lesser extent, individual life insurance and annuities. HLC began 
operations in 1906 and is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. 
We rate the company on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Homesteaders Life Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                             BBBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
