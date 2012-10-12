FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms United Farm Family Life Insurance Co ratings
October 12, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms United Farm Family Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on United Farm Family Life 
Insurance Co. (UFFLIC).

Rationale
The ratings on UFFLIC reflect the company's very strong capital adequacy, as 
measured by our model. UFFLIC's profitability, based on its statutory pretax 
return on assets, remained flat in 2011. The company's high geographic 
concentration in one state (Indiana) somewhat offsets its strengths.

UFFLIC, which is based in Indianapolis, writes individual life and annuity 
business. The company began operations in 1984 and is licensed to operate in 
12 states. UFFLIC is wholly owned by Indiana Farm Bureau Inc., a member of the 
American Farm Bureau Federation. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
United Farm Family Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                             Api

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

