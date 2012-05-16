FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Ampla Energia Servicos S.A.
May 16, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Ampla Energia Servicos S.A.

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based electricity supplier Ampla Energia e 	
Servicos S.A. enjoys adequate credit metrics and gradually improving 	
operations, in line with our expectations.	
     -- We expect Ampla to continue to face a sizable level of short-term debt 	
maturities in spite of the important refinancing resulting from the upcoming 	
Brazilian Real (R$) 400 million debentures issue.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' global scale and 	
'brAA-' national scale corporate credit ratings, on Ampla. We are assigning a 	
'brAA-' national scale rating to the R$400 million debentures.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ampla will continue 	
reporting adequate financial metrics in 2012 and 2013, based on good operating 	
cash flow generation and stable debt levels.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' global 	
scale and 'brAA-' national scale corporate credit ratings on Ampla Energia e 	
Servicos S.A. (AMPLA) and assigned a 'brAA-' national scale rating to the 	
upcoming senior unsecured debentures, which will total up to R$400 million and 	
will be issued by Ampla in two series (five- and seven-year tenor). The 	
outlook remains stable. The rating on the debentures reflects its pari passu 	
ranking to the company's other senior unsecured debt obligations.	
 	
Rationale	
The corporate credit rating reflects Ampla's somewhat weak operations, high 	
level of electricity losses and past-due receivables, "less than adequate" 	
liquidity and the large capital expenditures, which pressure the company's 	
free cash flow generation. Partly offsetting these risks are Ampla's adequate 	
credit metrics resulting from rising consumption in its concession area and 	
stable debt levels.	
	
We assess Ampla's business risk profile as "fair" under our criteria. The 	
company has the exclusive right to distribute electricity in part of the state 	
of Rio de Janeiro and holds steady and sizable residential and commercial 	
customer bases. Nevertheless, Ampla's concession area is challenging and 	
requires a significant amount of investment to improve operations. Although 	
electricity losses are gradually improving, the company still registers a high 	
level of these--at 19.4% in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012--and of 	
past-due receivables. Ampla's next tariff review process will take place only 	
in 2014, when we project slight declines in cash generation and margins. We 	
favorably view the overall predictability and stability of the regulatory 	
framework that governs the Brazilian electricity sector. 	
	
We view Ampla's financial risk profile as "significant." The company enjoys 	
adequate credit metrics, reflecting good operating cash flow generation and 	
stable debt levels. Ampla reported total debt to EBITDA of 2.2x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt at 33.7% for the 12 months ended March 31 2012, 	
and we expect these metrics to remain fairly stable in 2012 and 2013 and to 	
decrease to levels of about 30% in 2014 as a result of the tariff review. The 	
company's large capital expenditure plan plus its dividend distributions 	
partly offset these strengths. In addition, we expect liquidity to improve 	
with the upcoming R$400 million debentures that we expect the company will 	
fully use to refinance short-term financial debt. 	
 	
Liquidity	
We continue to assess Ampla's liquidity position as less than adequate because 	
we foresee higher cash uses than sources in 2012 and 2013. Liquidity sources 	
include our expectation of more than R$600 million in FFO, the upcoming R$400 	
million debentures, and nominal cash balances of at least R$50 million in 	
2012. The debentures have a firm underwriting commitment from Banco Bradesco 	
BBI S.A and HSBC Corretora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios S.A., which are 	
100% subsidiaries of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3) and HSBC Bank Brasil 	
S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3), respectively. 	
	
Uses of liquidity include short-term debt maturities of R$567 million as of 	
March 31, 2012, capital expenditures of about R$400 million, and dividend 	
distributions. Nevertheless, we believe AMPLA will continue enjoying adequate 	
access to bank and debt capital markets to refinance debt. In our view, the 	
company has adequate cushion under its financial covenants to survive a 	
significant drop in EBITDA.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ampla will continue reporting 	
adequate financial metrics in 2012 and 2013, based on good operating cash flow 	
generation and stable debt levels. We expect the company to post total debt to 	
EBITDA of about 2x and FFO to total debt of about 30% to 35% in 2012 and 2013. 	
In addition, we expect Ampla to continue facing a sizable level of short-term 	
debt maturities in spite of the important refinancing resulting from the 	
upcoming B$400 million debentures issue. 	
	
We see some upward rating potential if Ampla continues reducing its still-high 	
energy losses and past-due receivables and strengthens its liquidity to 	
"adequate" levels. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the company's 	
operations deteriorate, reducing its operating cash flow generation, or if it 	
makes aggressive dividend distributions, even amid significant capital 	
expenditures, pressuring its liquidity even more.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      BB/Stable/--       	
  Local Currency                        brAA-/Stable/--    	
	
Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A	
 Senior Unsecured                       brAA-              	
	
	
New Rating	
	
Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A	
 Senior Unsecured	
   R$400 million debentures             brAA-              	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

