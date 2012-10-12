FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Pekin Life Insurance Co ratings
October 12, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Pekin Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Pekin Life Insurance Co. 
(PLIC).

Rationale
The rating affirmation primarily reflects PLIC's stable total adjusted 
capital. The company's limited geographic diversification somewhat constrains 
the rating. In 2011, 56% of the company's direct premiums came from its state 
of domicile, Illinois.

PLIC commenced operations in 1965 and is a regional Midwest life and accident 
and health (A&H) insurance company. The company's products primarily include 
ordinary life, group A&H, group life, and individual annuities. PLIC is 
majority owned by Farmers Automobile Group and its wholly-owned subsidiary, 
Pekin Insurance Co. We rate PLIC on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Pekin Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                          BBBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

