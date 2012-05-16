FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report: Top 10 Questions: US Retail & Restaurant Sector
May 16, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P report: Top 10 Questions: US Retail & Restaurant Sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - --With U.S. economic growth remaining sluggish, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services expects disposable income to be flat with last year, and for consumers to remain somewhat cautious with their spending. With these factors in mind, our outlook for the credit quality of U.S. retail and restaurant companies is slightly negative. Although about 80% of the rated companies in the sector have a stable outlook, the remaining ratings outlooks are negatively skewed on a 2 to 1 basis. (See also “Our Credit Outlook Remains Slightly Negative For The U.S. Retail Industry This Year,” published April 30, 2012.)

Given the dynamics in the sector, we have received many investor questions about our ratings on U.S. retail and restaurant companies. In a report published today, titled “Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Retail And Restaurant Sector,” we answered the top 10. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

