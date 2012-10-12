FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Standard Security Life Insurance Co of NY
October 12, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Standard Security Life Insurance Co of NY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Standard Security Life 
Insurance Co. of NY (SSL of NY).

Rationale
The ratings on SSL of NY reflect the company's strong capital adequacy as 
measured by our model, and strong operating earnings as indicated by its 
statutory pretax return on revenues. These strengths are somewhat offset by 
the company's product-line concentration (86% of net premiums were generated 
from its group accident and health segment as of year-end 2011).

The company is ultimately owned by Geneve Corp., a diversified financial 
services holding company. We rate SSL of NY on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Standard Security Life Insurance Co. of NY
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                          BBBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

