Fitch rates New York State Environmental Facilities Corp's $103mm srf bonds 'AAA'
May 16, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch rates New York State Environmental Facilities Corp's $103mm srf bonds 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 16 (Reuters) - 	
 
 
 	
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the 	
following state revolving funds (SRF) revenue bonds issued by the New York State	
Environmental Facilities Corporation's (EFC) under the 2010 master financing 	
indenture (MFI): 	
	
--$88,660,000 SRF revenue bonds, series 2012B;	
	
--$14,490,000 SRF revenue bonds, series 2012C (taxable). 	
	
The bonds are expected to price via negotiation during the week of May 21. Bond 	
proceeds will be used to finance clean water and drinking water projects and to 	
refund portions of certain series of bonds that were originally funded under the	
1991 MFI. The original proceeds were used to finance water pollution control and	
drinking water projects throughout New York.	
	
In addition, Fitch has affirmed its ratings on the following bonds:	
	
--$456 million outstanding 2010 MFI SRF revenue bonds, at 'AAA'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
SECURITY 	
	
The 2010 MFI revenue bonds are secured by pledged borrower loan repayments and 	
excess available de-allocated reserve account release payments from the 1991 MFI	
senior and subordinate lien bonds (rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) 	
and EFC's New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority (NYCMWFA)program bonds	
(senior and subordinate bonds rated 'AAA' and 'AA+', respectively).	
	
The 2010 MFI senior lien revenue bonds and future 2010 MFI subordinate bonds are	
further secured by a parity commitment to use any available amounts in the clean	
water and drinking water SRF equity funds to meet shortfalls. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
STRONG PROGRAM ENHANCEMENT: Loan repayments are pledged and long-term equity is 	
available to provide significant overcollateralization. This enables obligations	
issued under the 2010 MFI program to perform even if there is a high level of 	
loan defaults. 	
	
SOLID LOAN SECURITY: All loans are secured by the obligors' general obligation 	
or net system revenue pledges.	
	
MODERATE TO HIGH BORROWER CONCENTRATION: The loan portfolio has a high to 	
moderate level of single borrower concentration risk. However, the portfolio 	
will continue to grow and diversify as the 2010 MFI is used as the primary 	
financing vehicle for EFC's SRF projects outside of New York City. 	
	
CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION STRENGTHENS PROGRAM: The clean water SRF (CWSRF) and 	
drinking water SRF (DWSRF) are cross-collateralized with one another. This 	
allows shortfalls in one fund to be covered by surpluses in the other, further 	
enhancing bondholder security. 	
	
RELATIVELY WEAK LEGAL COVENANTS: Certain legal covenants are weaker than in some	
other SRF programs, including the 1.15 times (x) additional release test. This 	
serves as the program's coverage requirement, along with the lack of a required 	
debt service reserve at the MFI level.  However, Fitch expects EFC to maintain 	
high coverage levels and loan quality.	
	
RATING WILL NOT BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY NEW CRITERIA: Fitch expects to 	
implement new criteria as described in its April 18 press release, 'Fitch to 	
Release New Criteria for State Revolving Funds and Leveraged Municipal Loan 	
Pools'. The application of the new criteria will not negatively affect the 	
rating on the 2010 MFI program bonds. 	
	
Upon publication, Fitch will establish the date on which the new criteria will 	
become effective for all new ratings related to state revolving funds (SRFs) and	
leveraged municipal loan pools (MLPs). In addition, within six months of the 	
effective date of the new criteria, Fitch will conduct a review of its entire 	
SRF and MLP rating portfolio. 	
	
CREDIT PROFILE	
	
The 2010 MFI is an open indenture with bonds issued under separate supplemental 	
series indentures. The program bonds are structured using a traditional cash 	
flow model. The bonds are secured by borrower loan repayments, de-allocated 	
reserve amounts and available equity. Bond proceeds are typically used to fund 	
loans to local governments and other public entities throughout the state for 	
water pollution control and drinking water projects. 	
	
The portfolio's concentration risk remains moderate to high among the three 	
largest borrowers - Westchester County (GOs rated 'AAA' by Fitch, NYCMWFA (first	
and second resolution revenue bonds rated 'AA+'), and Onondaga County (GOs rated	
'AAA'). Thje borrowers represent approximately 11.7%, 5.8%, and 4.8% of the 	
portfolio, respectively. However, the program should continue to diversify as 	
the 2010 MFI is expected to replace the existing 1991 MFI, which will have 191 	
borrowers after certain bonds are refunded with this issuance. 	
	
The program achieves significant excess coverage for the MFI bonds by pledging 	
repayments from loans funded from both bond proceeds and equity totaling 	
approximately $1.2 billion. Excess coverage is also derived from more than $570 	
million in available long-term equity investments, derived primarily from 	
recycled funds. The overcollateralization from pledged loan repayments alone 	
would allow the bonds to perform, even given loan defaults of 35%, 100%, 100% 	
over the first, middle and last four years of the bonds life, respectively.  	
This is in excess of what Fitch would expect in an 'AAA' stress scenario for a 	
pool of this size and credit quality (12.08%). The clean water and drinking 	
water SRF programs are cross-collateralized, with excess moneys of the clean 	
water account securing debt of the drinking water account and vice versa. 	
	
In addition, bondholders benefit from deallocated reserves from the senior and 	
subordinate liens of the 1991 MFI and EFC's NYCMWFA bonds ( ranging between $49 	
million and $92   million annually over the next several years).  Fitch 	
considers in its analysis that the releases from the 1991 MFI will be reduced to	
$0 by fiscal year 2037, the final maturity of bonds issued under the 1991 MFI. 	
The indenture's lien was closed in 2010. Further, the decline in releases may be	
accelerated by the potential future refunding of bonds into the 2010 MFI for 	
interest rate savings. EFC's NYCMWFA senior lien releases will also decline to 	
$0 by fiscal 2037 if no additional bonds are issued under this lien.  The 2010 	
MFI bonds that will be outstanding following this issuance are scheduled to 	
fully mature in 2042.   	
	
The 2010 MFI pool's loan credit quality is strong. Fitch estimates that at least	
92% of all loan principal is of investment-grade quality. Furthermore, 	
underlying loan security is solid, with loan repayments secured by each entity's	
GO or, if the entity is a public authority, by the net revenues of the system's 	
utility. 	
	
The program's legal structure contains certain covenants that are relatively 	
weaker than some other similarly rated SRF programs. No debt service reserve 	
will be funded for the series 2012 bonds (or outstanding bonds). The additional 	
release test, established under the supplemental indentures requires 1.15x 	
coverage on senior and subordinate lien debt. Fitch believes program management 	
will continue to keep coverage at levels that insure the program's high credit 	
quality given historical performance and management policies. 	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
