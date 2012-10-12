FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts 9 classes of ML-CFC 2006-1
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts 9 classes of ML-CFC 2006-1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings downgrades nine classes and affirms five classes of
ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-1. A detailed list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.

The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses mainly attributed to 
updated values on specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 10% of the 
remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 9.4%, 
including already realized losses of 3.4%. The Negative Outlooks reflect the 
continued downward momentum of appraisals for specially serviced loans and 
occupancy issues at some of the larger properties.

As of the September 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal 
balance has decreased 38.2% to $1.32 billion from $2.14 billion at issuance. 
Fitch has designated 25 loans (23.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including seven
(13.1%) specially serviced loans. Cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount 
of $6.2 million are affecting classes K through Q. 

The largest contributor to modeled losses (4.2% of the pool) consists of a 
portfolio of five medical office buildings and one surgical center totaling 
323,013 square feet (sf) located in Texas, Arizona and Missouri. 
Servicer-reported year-end (YE) 2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) declined
to 0.54x from 1.53x at YE2010. The decline in performance is primarily due to 
decreased occupancy at the medical offices and reduced revenue at the surgical 
center. In addition, the loan started to amortize in March 2011 which also 
affected the cash flow. As of the August 2012 rent roll, the portfolio was 78.5%
occupied, compared to 81.3% at YE2011. 

The second largest contributor to modeled losses (2.2%) consists of two office 
properties totaling 323,526 sf located in suburban Atlanta, GA. The portfolio 
has been underperforming since YE2009 due to the loss of several large tenants 
at lease expirations. The servicer-reported YE2011 portfolio DSCR was 0.68x with
71% occupancy rate, compared to a DSCR of 1.21x with 75% occupancy rate at 
issuance. 

The third largest contributor to modeled losses (3%) is a 394,578 sf office 
building located in Hyattsville, MD. The property is 99.5% occupied by a GSA 
tenant. Loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2012 due to the 
borrower's failure to fund a reserve following the non-renewal of the GSA tenant
that expired in September 2012. The loan was modified in February 2012 and 
returned to the master servicer in June 2012. The GSA tenant has negotiated a 
new three-year lease which is being finalized. The servicer-reported second 
quarter 2012 DSCR was 0.9x, compared to a DSCR of 1.14x at YE2011. 

Fitch downgrades and revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (RE) to the 
following classes:

--$82.1 million class A-J to 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from 
Stable;

--$100 million class AN-FL to 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from 
Stable;

--$50.9 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE70%;

--$21.4 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE0%; 

--$29.5 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%';

--$16.1 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%';

--$24.1 million class F to 'Csf'from 'CCsf';RE0%;

--$9.6 million class H to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%;

--$0 million class J to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE0%.

Fitch also affirms the following classes:

--$64 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$489.5 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$211.6 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$214.2 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$16.1 million class G at 'Csf'; RE0%.

Classes K,L,M,N and P are affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%, as the classes have been 
reduced to zero due to losses. Class A-1, A-2, A-3, A-3FL, A-3B have paid in 
full. Fitch does not rate the zero balance class Q. Fitch has withdrawn the 
rating on the Interest-only class X. 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.