October 12, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes transaction processors quarterly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Transaction ProcessorsOct 12 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Transaction Processors 
Quarterly' report today. This report provides a summary and detailed analysis 
for the following companies:

--Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., 

--eBay Inc., 

--First Data Corp., 

--Fidelity National Information Services Inc., 

--SunGard Data Systems Inc., 

--The Western Union Company. 

Historical credit metrics and a review of recent quarterly trends for each 
issuer are also provided. 

The report, 'Transaction Processors Quarterly' is available on the Fitch web 
site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
