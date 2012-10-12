TEXT-Fitch publishes transaction processors quarterly

Oct 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Transaction ProcessorsOct 12 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Transaction Processors Quarterly' report today. This report provides a summary and detailed analysis for the following companies: --Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., --eBay Inc., --First Data Corp., --Fidelity National Information Services Inc., --SunGard Data Systems Inc., --The Western Union Company. Historical credit metrics and a review of recent quarterly trends for each issuer are also provided. The report, 'Transaction Processors Quarterly' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.