TEXT-S&P rates Pentair's proposed commercial paper 'A-2'
October 12, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Pentair's proposed commercial paper 'A-2'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Pentair Ltd. (Pentair).
At the same time, we assigned our 'A-2' commercial paper (CP) rating to
Pentair's subsidiary Pentair Finance S.A.'s proposed $1.45 billion CP program.
The obligations are guaranteed by Pentair.

The ratings on Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based manufacturer of products and 
services for water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment 
protection Pentair reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and 
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Pentair was formed when Pentair Inc. 
(unrated) merged with Tyco International Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/A-2) flow control 
business. 


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Pentair Inc. Ratings Raised, Withdrawn After Merger; Pentair Ltd. 
Assigned 'BBB' Rating, Outlook Stable, Sept. 28, 2012
     -- Methodology: Short-term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST 

Pentair Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB/Stable/A-2

New Rating

Pentair Finance S.A.
 $1.45 billion CP program           A-2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

