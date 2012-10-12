FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes food, beverage, tobacco stats report
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes food, beverage, tobacco stats report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Food, Beverage,
Tobacco and Consumer Stats - Second-Quarter 2012'. This report provides a
summary of individual companies' operating and credit metrics over the past
three fiscal years and the most recent 12 months; key credit strengths and
concerns; and a summary of company liquidity positions as of the second-quarter
2012 for Fitch's rating universe of these sectors.

The report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research



Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Food, Beverage, Tobacco, and Consumer
Stats Quarterly - Second-Quarter 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.