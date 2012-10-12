FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects 4 NY Liberty Development LOC-backed bond ratings
October 12, 2012

TEXT-S&P corrects 4 NY Liberty Development LOC-backed bond ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on
four NY Liberty Development Corp. letter of credit (LOC)-backed bond issues, by
reinstating the ratings at 'A+/A-1' (see list).

Our ratings on the bonds reflect the credit and liquidity support that 
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1') provides in the form of LOCs. The 'A+' 
long-term components of our ratings are based on our long-term issuer credit 
rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely payments of 
interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. 
The 'A-1' short-term components of our ratings are based on the short-term 
issuer credit ratings on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely 
payments of interest and principal payments when the bondholders have 
exercised the put option.

On Oct. 4, 2012, we withdrew our ratings on the bonds due to an error.


STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 



RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, April 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 
Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009

RATINGS REINSTATED
Transaction      CUSIP                    Rating
                                To                   From
New York Liberty Development Corp.

$1.035 million multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B due 
Dec. 1, 2049
               649519BN4     A+/A-1             NR/NR

$11.005 million multi-modal revenue bonds series 2011B due Dec. 1, 2049
               649519BL8     A+/A-1             NR/NR
$0.585 million multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds 
series 2010A-3 due Dec. 1, 2050
               649518AJ6     A+/A-1             NR/NR

$1.49 million multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-2 due Dec. 
1, 2050
                 649518AE7     A+/A-1             NR/NR


NR-Not rated.


 (New York Ratings Team)

