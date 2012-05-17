FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Uzbekistan-Based Turkiston Bank
May 17, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Uzbekistan-Based Turkiston Bank

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty 	
credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Turkiston Bank.	
     -- Our ratings on Turkiston Bank reflect the 'b+' anchor for a commercial 	
bank operating only in Uzbekistan, as well as our assessment of the bank's 	
"weak" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, 	
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these 	
terms. 	
     -- The stable outlook balances our expectation that the bank will 	
maintain strong capitalization and adequate liquidity metrics against 	
continuing high levels of asset growth and our expectation that asset quality 	
will deteriorate closer to industry-average levels.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 	
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Turkiston Bank. 	
The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Uzbekistan-based Turkiston Bank reflect its 'b+' anchor, as 	
well as our view of the bank's "weak" business position, "strong" capital and 	
earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, 	
as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is 'b-'.	
	
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, 	
the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor for 	
a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'. The economic risk 	
score for Uzbekistan is '7'. Uzbekistan's economy is predominantly 	
state-owned, undiversified, and commodity-dependant, with high political risks 	
and an unfavorable investment climate. But a low degree of financial 	
intermediation, relatively low levels of corporate and personal indebtedness 	
in both private and public sectors, and limited cross-border borrowing help 	
shelter the country's small banking industry somewhat from global external 	
shocks. The industry risk score for Uzbekistan is '9'. The Uzbek banking 	
industry is undermined by very weak institutional and legal frameworks, 	
limited transparency and disclosure, a lack of business and funding 	
diversification, and dominance of state-owned banks, which distort domestic 	
competition.	
	
Our assessment of Turkiston Bank's business position as "weak" reflects its 	
very small and narrow franchise and a lack of product and customer diversity. 	
Although the bank has been operating since 1997, its market share has remained 	
insignificant at about 0.2% of banking system assets. Compared with some other 	
small Uzbek banks, Turkiston has a reasonable performance track record and can 	
no longer be considered a start-up operation. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the bank's 	
assets under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) totaled Uzbek 	
sum (UZS) 50 billion (about $28 million). Currently, it focuses on 	
small-and-midsize enterprises in specific districts of Uzbekistan's capital , 	
Tashkent. Its customer base includes mobile operators, transport companies, 	
trade enterprises, and some public authorities, which is not typical for small 	
privately owned banks. Turkiston Bank's franchise benefits from its top 	
management's personal and business connections. Given that the Uzbek banking 	
system is highly concentrated and dominated by state-owned banks, Turkiston 	
Bank has limited opportunities to achieve significant business diversification 	
over the medium term, in our view. At the same time, we anticipate that the 	
bank will expand its assets by 30% annually over 2012-2013, which would be in 	
line with the sector average.	
	
Our assessment of Turkiston Bank's capital and earnings as "strong" mainly 	
reflects the bank's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before 	
adjustments for diversification and concentrations of 13%-15% over the next 	
12-18 months, although we also consider the low absolute amount of the capital 	
base could make the bank more vulnerable in a stress situation. In our view, 	
the bank does not currently have sufficient earnings capacity to support 	
internal capital generation, taking into consideration its planned asset 	
growth. At the same time, we note that Turkiston Bank's profitability 	
significantly improved in 2011. Its return on equity increased from 5% in 2010 	
to 16.7% in 2011. This was mainly due to: 	
     -- Lower provisioning expenses, as the bank started to work out problem 	
loans; and 	
     -- Higher fee and commission income, as a number of new large clients 	
came to the bank. 	
 	
However, the bank lacks a license for foreign currency operations, which is 	
important for fees and commission revenue growth; this constrains the bank's 	
profitability. At the same time, Turkiston Bank has enjoyed a stable, high net 	
interest margin of about 10% for the past five years. 	
	
We consider Turkiston Bank's risk position to be "weak," mainly due to its 	
very high lending concentrations, particularly in its corporate loan 	
portfolio. The top 20 borrowers accounted for about 90% of the total loan 	
portfolio or twice the total equity at year-end 2011. At the same date, 	
however, the bank reportedly had no loans overdue by more than one day. This 	
is highly unusual, but reflective of the small number of mainly 	
relationship-driven borrowers. We expect the bank's asset quality metrics to 	
deteriorate to levels closer to those of its domestic peers--i.e., 	
nonperforming loans to total loans in the range of 2%-5%--as the loan 	
portfolio matures. 	
	
We assess Turkiston Bank's funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate." 	
The bank has a relatively low loan-to-deposit ratio (84% as of Dec. 31, 2011) 	
and limited dependence on interbank borrowing. Of total assets, 27% were 	
funded by equity as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, we consider the bank's funding 	
base to be undiversified and limited. The top 20 depositors accounted for 62% 	
of the total deposits at year-end 2011. The bank maintains a sizable liquidity 	
cushion, which it needs because a high proportion of its corporate deposits 	
are demand accounts. Cash and cash equivalents, together with short-term 	
interbank placements, comprised 34% of total assets at year-end 2011.	
	
The bank is owned by a number of enterprises and private individuals. We 	
consider the ability of the shareholders to provide support in times of stress 	
as uncertain and do not include any notches of uplift for parental support 	
into the ratings. We deem Turkiston Bank to be of "low" systemic importance 	
for the Uzbek banking system due to its low market share in retail deposits, 	
and accordingly do not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government 	
support.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook balances our expectation that the bank will maintain strong 	
capitalization and adequate liquidity metrics despite the likelihood of 	
continuing high levels of asset growth against our expectation that asset 	
quality will deteriorate closer to industry-average levels.	
	
Even though we currently consider the possibility to be remote, we would 	
consider a positive rating action if Turkiston Bank were to significantly 	
improve the diversity of its loan portfolio, decrease single-name 	
concentrations, and widen its product range and customer base. This could help 	
lift our assessment of its risk or business position to "moderate."	
	
We could lower the ratings, if the bank were to suffer material deterioration 	
of its capital base such that the RAC ratio before adjustments fell below 10%. 	
A significant liquidity shortage might also lead to negative rating actions.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating     B-/Stable/C	
	
SACP                     b-   	
 Anchor                  b+   	
 Business Position       Weak (-2) 	
 Capital and Earnings    Strong (+2)    	
 Risk Position           Weak (-2) 	
 Funding and Liquidity   Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                  0	
 GRE Support             0	
 Group Support           0	
 Sovereign Support       0	
Additional Factors       0	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal.	
	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- BICRA On Uzbekistan Revised To Group '8' From Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Turkiston Bank	
 Counterparty Credit Rating       B-/Stable/C    	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
