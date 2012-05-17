TEXT-S&P report says the count of potential bond upgrades declines

May 17 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased to 216 on April 30 from 219 on March 30, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Total Declined Slightly In April.” We define potential upgrades as issuers that have either positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications across rating categories ‘AA+’ to ‘B-'. “The count of potential upgrades has decreased steadily since May 2011,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. “And, as of April 30, it was at its lowest figure since January 2010.” The gap between potential upgrades and downgrades widened further in April because the number of potential downgrades increased to 524 from 498 a month ago. Since the previous report, we removed 34 issuers from our list of potential upgrades and added 31. Of the issuers that were on our list last month, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its ratings on 29, or 13% of the total. Of the entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 77% are based in the U.S. (including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands), and 23 of the 29 entities Standard & Poor’s upgraded since the last report (79%) are from the U.S. “The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors,” said Ms. Vazza. “The media and entertainment and metals, mining, and steel sectors had the most new entrants, with four each.” The consumer products sector had six issuers removed from the list, which was the most of any sector. The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly. The number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive decreased to 33 from 35, while the number of entities with positive outlooks declined slightly to 183 from 184. As a result, the ratio of issuers with positive outlooks to those with ratings on CreditWatch positive increased to 5.55 to 1 from 5.26 to 1. An increase in this ratio implies that it may take longer for the upgrades to occur.